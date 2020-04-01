NAPLES, Florida, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Religious Broadcasters Music License Committee (the "NRBMLC") has formally recognized Pro Music Rights as a performance rights organization.
In The NRBMLC's "March Update" released on the NRBMLC's website on March 31, 2020, Scott R. Hunter, the Executive Director of The National Religious Broadcasters Music License Committee, formally recognized Pro Music Rights as a New Performance Right Organization to the NRBMLC's Members.
About Pro Music Rights
Pro Music Rights is a public performance rights organization that ensures its members can earn a living from their music by licensing the public performances of their songs, collecting those license fees, and distributing royalties to its members. 100% of the license usage fees Pro Music Rights collects goes directly to songwriters, composers, and music publishers as royalties.
