BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artist and social activist Domenic Esposito, who just launched a successful solo exhibition Vox Clamantis at Piano Craft Gallery in Boston, which runs Jan. 7-30, 2022, will also host a series of events this month in connection to his art and activism and the foundation he created, The Opioid Spoon Project. The events will take place at the gallery, and are free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $20.00 at the door for the foundation. All proceeds benefit the Memorial Doors Project, an upcoming public memorial sculptural program honoring those who are casualties of addiction. Attendee registration information can be found at Eventbrite, and all events are in full compliance with Boston's COVID health and safety mandates.
During the month-long art exhibition, featured events include the following:
- Friday, Jan. 21, the Opioid Spoon Project fundraiser with Board members, volunteers and special guests (5-9pm)
- Saturday, Jan. 22, noted journalist and author Sam Quinones will join for a virtual discussion of his latest book, The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth (2-3pm)
- Saturday, Jan. 22, 20-year nonprofit leader and gubernatorial candidate Danielle Allen will be on site for a fireside chat to discuss the topic of harm reduction and its impact on individuals, communities and cities (3-4pm)
- Sunday, Jan. 23, Domenic will conduct a 2D Art with 3D Sculpture Workshop, co-sponsored by New England Sculptors Association (NESA) (2-3pm)
- Thursday, Jan. 27, Exploring Art Therapy, to discuss the healing power of art, featuring Antonella Pirone, PHD, Director of Translational Pharmacology at Caesura Tx, SLP fellow and Alicia Ventura, Director of Special Projects & Research, Office-Based Addiction Treatment Program(OBAT) at Boston Medical Center. Sponsored by Professionisti Italiani a Boston(PIB), (6-8pm).
- Saturday, Jan. 29, Artist Talk with Domenic and Vox Clamantis Curator Diana Lada L'Henaff (6-7pm)
For more information and to register to attend, please visit The Opioid Spoon Project and Eventbrite.
About Domenic Esposito Fine Art
A Massachusetts based artist and social activist, art has been an integral part of Domenic's Iife since childhood. A graduate of Northeastern University, he was also trained in art from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Stonybrook Fine Arts, Artist Asylum and Prospect Hill Forge, where he developed his metalwork skills. Considered a sculptor first, he continues to refine his craft with deliberate vocabulary borrowed from the Italian Renaissance period, as well as his own personal cultivation of Asian culture and principles. In 2018, he achieved national attention through the massive opioid spoon sculptures he placed on the doorsteps of the FDA and major pharmaceutical giants, and founded the Opioid Spoon Project, a 501(c)(3) to serve as a solution-based platform that seeks legal justice and brings voice to the devastation of opioid addiction.
Domenic's work includes sculptures, paintings, commissions and public art installations, and has been privately collected and exhibited in a range of galleries and art fairs across the U.S., including Canvas Fine Arts, Boston; Piano Craft Gallery, Boston; Insight Artspace, NY; Scope, NYC; Art Palm Beach; and SOFA Chicago Art Fair, among others. In 2019, his work Accountability won 'Best in Show' at the Arts Benicia Juried Show in California. He also completed a prestigious artist residency at Mana Contemporary, which led to his print work with legendary Gary Lichtenstein. To learn more follow on Facebook
