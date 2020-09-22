The Paley Center For Media And The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series Present: Debating The Debates: A Paley Town Hall

Live Town Hall Can Be Viewed on the Paley Center's YouTube Channel on September 23 at 8:00pm EDT Distinguished Participants Include: James Carville, Michael Goodwin, Frank Luntz, Michael Steele, and Moderator Marie Hardin Program Takes Place Ahead of the 60th Anniversary of the Historic Presidential Debates Between Kennedy and Nixon