The Paley Center for Media Announces Its Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television, Verizon Joins as Official Sponsor and Citi Joins as Presenting Sponsor of Paley Front Row With the Generous Support From Dozens of Companies and Individuals

Monthlong Celebration Spotlights Critically Acclaimed and Culturally Influential Hispanic Icons, Innovators and Leaders as part of Paley's Longstanding and Ongoing Commitment to Promoting Diverse Voices in Media and Entertainment Paley Front Row Presented by Citi Programs Exclusively Distributed by Verizon on Yahoo Entertainment A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television Featuring: Gloria Estefan, Tony Gonzalez, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Justina Machado, Soledad O'Brien, Edward James Olmos, Maria Elena Salinas and Jimmy Smits Alex Rodriguez in Conversation, Univision Imperio de Mentiras: A Conversation with the Stars and Producer, UniMás's Enamorándonos: A Conversation with the Hosts and Creator as seen on Univision, Telemundo's La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars, and Hispanic Voices in Media with Leading Hispanic Television Journalists Dynamic, Interactive Experience with Video Testimonials, Trivia Games, Education Classes, and Family Programs Focused on Hispanic Culture