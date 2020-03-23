MILLBURN, N.J., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these trying times, The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) plans to offer ideas and tips through a new social media campaign entitled, the PDFNJ Tip of the Day. The Tips to be unveiled on March 23, will provide inspiration to families and children through different tips and activities to do in inside during the Coronavirus pandemic. A new tip to be posted each day.
"It is important to stay positive, as we navigate through this uncharted time," states Angelo Valente, PDFNJ's Executive Director. "The PDFNJ Tip of the Day will offer families, and especially children, actionable things to keep busy. While things in this world seem out of control, these tips will hopefully give today's youth control and choices of things they can take on at home."
PDFNJ is committed to educating the public about substance use prevention and the disease of addiction so that New Jersey residents can live healthy lives, free of the dangers of drugs. Through research conducted by PDFNJ, it has shown that spending quality time with your children is the best prevention against drug and alcohol abuse. These daily tips while families are at home, can be a good way to reconnect, keep the lines of communication open and educate our youth to lead a drug-free life.
To follow along on the PDFNJ Tip of the Day campaign please follow The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey's social media handle, @DrugFreeNJ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as the #PDFNJTipOfTheDay.
