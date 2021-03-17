NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounder, the industry's first end-to-end audio management and monetization platform built with and for creators, today announced the launch of "The Path Here" podcast on its platform. The Path Here is a weekly episodic audio series featuring celebrities from across industries as they share stories about their paths to success. The Path Here will be available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Sounder.
Each episode will interview a single celebrity about the path they took to achieve stardom. Celebrities committed at launch include chef Scott Conant, musician Mat Kearney, former NBA player and coach Bill Cartwright, Olympian Natalie Coughlin, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, musician James Blake, actor and comedian Rob Riggle, WWE star Torrie Wilson, musician Darius Rucker, chef Robert Irvine, Cedric the Entertainer, and Brazilian soccer superstar Kaká.
"The guests on The Path Here are friends I have known throughout my career," said Scott Savlov, 25-year sports and entertainment industry veteran and the podcast's host. "They share their emotions, their insights and their decisions that have led them to notoriety. It gives me great pleasure sharing their stories and a few of my own on The Path Here podcast. We are excited to bring these stories to light – and help millions of fans discover them through our partnership with Sounder."
Kal Amin, Co-founder and CEO of Sounder stated, "We're excited to partner with Scott and The Path Here. As an enterprise-level partner, we look forward to helping them grow their listeners using Sounder's technology platform."
ABOUT THE PATH HERE
The Path Here Podcast is a show about the pivotal decisions and choices celebrities have made along their path to success. By creating a comfortable space for guests to share their stories of ascent, host Scott Savlov helps guests let their guard down and reveal something intimate that taps into the heart of every listener. Listen to the latest episode at thepathhere.com or wherever you get your podcasts.
ABOUT SOUNDER
Sounder is an end-to-end audio and podcast management platform designed in collaboration with creators to unlock their voices and full potential. Founded in 2019 by former Google and Spotify executives, Sounder connects creators to the tools and services they need to grow audiences and revenue. Sounder's proprietary Pinpoint Audio Search technology brings discoverability to audio content, making each podcast more valuable—and more likely to be shared and heard. Learn more and join Sounder's community of creators at sounder.fm.
