BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Peninsula Beverly Hills today announced its partnership with mixed-media artist and entrepreneur, Ashley Longshore. Inspired by the history, allure and glamour that is synonymous with Beverly Hills, and in celebration of the hotel's upcoming 30th anniversary, Longshore will be creating a series of paintings and curated experiences during her months-long residency at the hotel. Commencing this month, The Peninsula Beverly Hills will introduce Longshore's energetic style to its patrons and locals alike. Known and revered for being at the forefront of luxury and culture, The Peninsula's partnership with Longshore serves as a love letter to the spirit of the brand.
Longshore will move about the suites and grounds of The Peninsula Beverly Hills during her residency in order to infuse her pieces with the essence of the property. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy an over-the-top tea service, inspired by the hotel's iconic, traditional tea service, laced with Longshore's signature pop-culture inspired flair, from hand-painted Champagne bottles and sneak peeks of art from her forthcoming book on the menus, to cheeky placemats and napkins featuring some of her signature phrases, a beautiful array of petit fours hand painted with her artwork, meet-and-greet and book signing opportunities and more. Pricing for this limited-time tea service begins at $125.
The Peninsula Beverly Hills will also offer the "In Bed with Ashley Longshore" leisure package for the month of November. This package includes limited edition gifts and a welcome letter from Ashley herself. Rates for this package begin at $795 per night.
The partnership will conclude with an art show held in the hotel featuring over 20 original pieces that Longshore will create during her residency at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. From hotel champagne buckets dripping with pearls, a nod to the hotel's upcoming 30th anniversary, to bright, vivid illustrations of opulence and elegance, the show-stopping, exclusive collection is set to be coveted by long-time collectors and new fans alike.
Longshore is known for her energetic, brash and colorful works that are often as profound as they are playful. Her pieces—including Warhol-esque paintings, textiles, handbags, and more—both celebrate and satirize contemporary pop culture, feminism, fashion, and American consumerism.
"The Peninsula Beverly Hills is a cornerstone of LA culture, sophistication and glamour," said Offer Nissenbaum, Managing Director of The Peninsula Beverly Hills. "Ashley is a visionary and entrepreneur with unmatched charisma and embodies an essence that resonates deeply with the spirit of our legendary hotel. We are thrilled to have her with us this summer and look forward to her capturing the magic that is uniquely Peninsula."
Longshore's art has been exhibited across America and Europe. In January 2018, she became the first female artist to receive a solo exhibit at Bergdorf Goodman, taking over the store's celebrated Fifth Avenue windows as well as its seventh-floor gallery. In October 2021, Longshore will release her second book Roar!: A Collection of Mighty Women with Rizzoli that will feature inspirational portraits of some of the most culturally seminal women in history. These striking and vibrant paintings (a handful of which were previously exhibited at Diane von Fürstenberg's flagship store in New York) sit alongside newly commissioned works and detailed descriptions of the over one hundred iconic women featured.
"I am creating a series of still life paintings during my time at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, using every inch of the property to tell a story of joy, the love of travel, fashion, and Beverly Hills glamour. I want to meet the hotel guests during tea time and these inspirational elements to the artwork, capturing the most precious commodity, time, and our newfound freedom to celebrate and make memories with people we love, all while integrating the iconic Peninsula Beverly Hills. Aside from creating the still life collection, I am really excited about the spontaneous element of inspiration that this beautiful property will provide. I love Beverly Hills for the primary reason that it's all about a dream. A big, HUGE, dream… anything can happen in Los Angeles and I want to capture that magic!"
The Peninsula Beverly Hills is a refined oasis in the heart of Beverly Hills. Located near the legendary Golden Triangle, the hotel is within walking distance of Rodeo Drive, offering guests a luxurious retreat in the center of the city complete with a world-class spa, 5-star accommodations, signature tea service and unparalleled service.
About The Peninsula Beverly Hills
The only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star-rated hotel in Southern California for 24 consecutive years, The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers 195 guest rooms, including 38 suites and 17 private villas, nestled among lush tropical gardens in the heart of Beverly Hills. The Peninsula Beverly Hills also features The Living Room, where The Peninsula Afternoon Tea is served daily, The Peninsula Spa and The Roof Garden, a refined resort oasis featuring a swimming pool, private cabanas, and outdoor cocktails and dining. The Peninsula Beverly Hills is located at the intersection of Wilshire and South Santa Monica Boulevards, within easy walking distance to Beverly Hills' legendary Rodeo Drive. For more information, please visit peninsula.com/beverlyhills.
About Ashley Longshore
Ashley Longshore is a New Orleans based, self-taught mixed media artist and entrepreneur who has built an empire in the art world. As a powerhouse artist and pioneer in social media marketing, she has exploded into a global brand and used her platform to encourage positivity and authenticity. Dubbed by The New York Times as "Fashion's Latest Art Darling," Longshore has paved a colorful path for pop art and fashion to coexist.
About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH)
Incorporated in 1866 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00045), The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development, and management of prestigious hotels and commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Bangkok and The Peninsula Manila. Projects under development include The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Istanbul and The Peninsula Yangon. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.
