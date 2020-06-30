ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three very accomplished film/tv/radio personalities are joining forces for a unique weekly dive into the world of pop culture. Rather than being an opinion based podcast, "The Pop Culture Show" lets listeners eavesdrop on friends of over 30 years dishing about their experiences from the inside, sometimes even including special guests who don't normally appear on such shows.
The show's limited test run met with incredible success, soaring to the Top 25 of the Apple Podcast Entertainment News US chart - as high as #4, and staying in the top 25 weekly. Naturally, podcast companies and sponsors came calling for something more permanent. All three hosts; Steve Barnes, Leslie Fram, and Paul "Cubby" Bryant, are multiple award-winning broadcasters and have crossed over into several mediums. They are indeed living the stories they are telling.
The TV-addicted Steve Barnes is an Atlanta-based entrepreneur, actor, producer, and tech gadgets aficionado. He's appeared several major series roles including a recurring role on Prison Break (FOX), and a starring role in a current pilot series. All this while also running Barnes Creative Studios, creating content for multiple Fortune500 brands. Awards include Billboard's National Major Market Morning Show Award and Radio and Records National Major Market Morning Show for his time at 99X/Atlanta. Barnes says, "I'm both. I'm a participant in pop culture and I'm a fan. I love giving listeners access other shows just can't because they're on the wrong side of the studio gate."
Recently featured in Rolling Stone & The Hollywood Reporter, Leslie Fram has had a very successful career in radio broadcasting to include Program Director and Morning Show co-host at 99X/Atlanta and WRXP/New York. In 2011 she transitioned from rock radio to country television to take the position of SVP of Music & Talent at CMT (Country Music Television). Leslie oversees CMT's "Next Women of Country" campaign, mentoring female artists and is co-founder of "Change the Conversation" to help fight for gender equality in the music industry. She was the first woman to receive the T.J. Martell Award for outstanding performance in the music industry. She serves on many music industry boards including The Recording Academy, The ACMs and Save the Music. Fram says, "Shows don't work without the chemistry of authentic friendships! Barnes is like a brother and we've been through many world shattering events as broadcasters from the Olympic Park bombing to 9/11 to pop culture touchstones like the Grammys and VMAs. I'm thrilled to now have that same opportunity with the one and only Paul 'Cubby' Bryant!"
Paul "Cubby" Bryant is the current top morning show host in NYC, on 106.7 WLTW. He's been a legendary name in the radio industry for more than 30 years, including time spent co-hosting with Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg on her nationally syndicated morning show. Cubby's had stops at KRBE Houston, WKTU NYC and Z100 NYC, traveled the world with the Backstreet Boys, and been in Kelly Clarkson's Walk Away video. Bryant says, "I meet and hang with a lot of very public people. Now I'll have Barnes and Leslie to spill the beans to. This should be very therapeutic."
"The Pop Culture Show" kicks off with presenting sponsor wherible.com, and can be found beginning June 29, 2020 via Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Pandora (coming soon).
