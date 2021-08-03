PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than a year of remote learning, photographers will be able to hone their skills in person under the guidance of industry leaders and instructors at The Portrait Masters Shootout event scheduled for October 6-7 in Phoenix, Arizona. The two-day event was added after the original Shootout, set for October 4-5, sold out in just 48 hours, an indication that the photographic community is anxious and excited to once again be a part of or attend in-person experiential events with friends and colleagues. Limited to only 150 participants, photographers will have access to 25 shooting bays where they can photograph models and work with the newest photo gear from participating manufacturers including Canon, Fuji, Sony, and Graphistudio, to name a few. The two-day event will be styled entirely by Sue Bryce and her Portrait Masters team, and is hosted by parent company, Emerald.
The Portrait Masters Shootout will be staged at Warehouse 215, a renovated event space located in the charming Warehouse District in Downtown Phoenix. The 12,000-square-foot facility offers ample room for photographers to freely move about between shooting bays, including comfortable spaces to network with friends and colleagues in this historic location.
"We are so excited to finally be back in person to present a hands-on learning experience that offers all the excitement, creativity, and camaraderie that only a live, in-person event can offer," explained George Varanakis, co-founder of The Portrait Masters and Sue Bryce Education. "We added a second, two-day session after our initial Shootout sold out in 48 hours. Each session is limited to only 150 people to create a more impactful and intimate learning experience for attendees. People are ready to get back to their normal routines and network with friends and colleagues in person. The overwhelming response we received about The Shootout is proof of that."
Photographers attending The Portrait Masters Shootout will have access to highly stylized studio sets and fantastic, professional models, to create beautiful new images for their portfolios and generate fresh social content they can use to promote their business. Top industry instructors will be on hand to offer assistance and provide guidance and instruction throughout the event. Attendees can also expect to receive hands-on experience and instruction using the very latest camera and lighting gear, and accessories.
Networking with peers is the cornerstone of The Portrait Masters community, and the Shootout will offer several opportunities during and after each day's session for participants to mingle with friends, share ideas, and catch up on life after a year-and-a-half hiatus from in-person activities.
About The Portrait Masters
Co-founded by Sue Bryce, renowned portrait photographer and educator, The Portrait Masters offers the most comprehensive selection of online classes, presented by some of the world's most successful photographers and teachers, including Lara Jade, Felix Kunze, Michele Celentano, Pratik Naik and Kara Marie. In addition to its online programming, The Portrait Masters offers a variety of in-person events and activities including its annual conference, and Shootout, which provides the photographic community with an opportunity to network with photography industry leaders and peers in a fun, supportive environment.
About Emerald
Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http//http://www.emeraldx.com/
