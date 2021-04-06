SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Power of Hope" animated short film directed by 14-year old Kalia Love Jones qualifies for the prestigious Peabody Awards.
"The Power of Hope" animated short film is a powerful and moving film. So much so that Kalia Love Jones had a recent TV interview on The Today Show and during the TV interview former First Lady Michelle Obama said she was very moved by the talented 14-year old director Kalia Love Jones and her animated short film "The Power of Hope" and it's important message. She also stated via Instagram and Facebook of how proud she is of director Kalia Love Jones and that "The Power of Hope" animated short film is a beautiful film that is so inspiring to many people.
The Peabody Awards honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media. Each year, Peabody Awards are bestowed upon a curated collection of 30 stories that capture society's most important issues-known as the Peabody 30. Honorees must be unanimously chosen by the Peabody Board of Jurors, a diverse assembly of industry professionals, media scholars, critics and journalists who each bring a unique perspective of what constitutes a story that matters. From major Hollywood productions to local journalism, the network of Peabody Awards winners is a definitive collection of society's most important stories and storytellers, including winners that have ranged from Edward R. Murrow, Carol Burnett, and David Letterman to "The Sopranos," "Sesame Street," "Breaking Bad," and "Serial." The Peabody Awards were founded in 1940 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia and are still based in Athens today. For more information, visit http://www.peabodyawards.com.
"The Power of Hope" animated short film directed by Kalia Love Jones is inspired by a Michelle Obama speech that tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams. An inspiring architect feels helpless when her mother falls ill, but moved by the words of Michelle Obama, she finds the will to persevere and bring her dreams to life. The animated short film "The Power of Hope" has been selected into four Academy Awards qualifying film festivals: Urbanworld Film Festival, LA Shorts International Film Festival, HollyShorts Film Festival, and the Pan African Film and Arts Festival.
"The Power of Hope" animated short film and Kalia Love Jones is featured in national media and national TV media including The Today Show, ABC TV, CBS TV, CW TV, NBC TV, ABC 7 TV Los Angeles, FOX 11 TV Good Day LA, CW TV KTLA Los Angeles, FOX TV, The Kelly Clarkson Show and many more. For more information and updates on "The Power of Hope" animated short film, visit http://thepowerofhopefilm.com and follow @thepowerofhopefilm on Facebook and Instagram.
About "The Power of Hope" Animated Short Film
"The Power of Hope" animated short film is written, directed and produced by Kalia Love Jones. She co-wrote "The Power of Hope" film's song and funded the film on her own to prove to her father how serious she was about the film. Kalia Love Jones looks up to influential female figures like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Ava DuVernay and spends hours every day drawing, crafting, and studying films to create unique animations. Kalia Love Jones is a 14 year old filmmaker that is inspiring young women to pursue their animation and filmmaking dreams. For more information, visit http://thepowerofhopefilm.com and follow @thepowerofhopefilm on Facebook and Instagram. For press interviews with Kalia Love Jones and on "The Power of Hope" animated short film, contact Tamara York of Tamara York Public Relations via email at tamara@tamarayorkpr.com.
Media Contact:
Tamara York
Tamara York Public Relations
Media Contact
Tamara York, Tamara York Public Relations, 631-488-8776, Tamara@tamarayorkpr.com
SOURCE Kalia Love Jones