SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Power of Hope" animated short film directed by Kalia Love Jones will be added to and retained in the Academy Film Archive.
"The Power of Hope" animated short film was submitted to the Academy member streaming platform as part of the 93rd Academy Award process will be added to and retained in the Academy Film Archive's collection. The file will only be available for reference and or research purposes in the Academy Film Archive's Public Access area located in Hollywood, California or the Margaret Herrick Library's reading room located in Beverly Hills, California.
Dedicated to the preservation, restoration, documentation, exhibition and study of motion pictures, the Academy Film Archive is home to one of the most diverse and extensive motion picture collections in the world. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences was founded in 1927 and began acquiring film material in 1929. The Academy Film Archive, established in 1991, holds over 230,000 items, including all of the Academy Award-winning films in the Best Picture category, all the Oscar-winning documentaries and many Oscar-nominated films in all categories.
Kalia Love Jones is the youngest recipient to receive the Youth Visionary Award and is the youngest director to be nominated for a Pan African Film and Arts Festival Award for Best Short Narrative (Animation or Live Action) and is the youngest filmmaker ever nominated for a NAACP Image Award in the Motion Picture category of Outstanding Short Form (Animated). Kalia Love Jones also received the Best Young Filmmaker (Female) Award from Indie Short Fest.
"The Power of Hope" animated short film directed by 15-year old Kalia Love Jones is inspired by a Michelle Obama speech that tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams. An inspiring architect feels helpless when her mother falls ill, but moved by the words of Michelle Obama, she finds the will to persevere and bring her dreams to life. The animated short film "The Power of Hope" has been selected into four Academy Awards qualifying film festivals: Urbanworld Film Festival, LA Shorts International Film Festival, HollyShorts Film Festival, and the Pan African Film and Arts Festival.
The animated short film "The Power of Hope" and Kalia Love Jones is featured in national media and national TV media including The Today Show, The CW KTLA Los Angeles, ABC 7 TV Los Angeles, FOX 11 TV Good Day LA, CBS TV Great Day Washington, NBC TV, ABC TV, CW TV, CBS TV, FOX TV, The Kelly Clarkson Show and many more. For more information and updates on "The Power of Hope" animated short film, visit http://thepowerofhopefilm.com and follow @thepowerofhopefilm on Facebook and Instagram.
About "The Power of Hope" animated short film
"The Power of Hope" animated short film is written, directed and produced by Kalia Love Jones. She co-wrote "The Power of Hope" film's song and funded the film on her own to prove to her father how serious she was about the film. Kalia Love Jones looks up to influential female figures like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Ava DuVernay and spends hours every day drawing, crafting, and studying films to create unique animations. Kalia Love Jones is a 15-year old animator and filmmaker that is inspiring young women to pursue their animation and filmmaking dreams. For more information, visit http://thepowerofhopefilm.com and follow @thepowerofhopefilm on Facebook and Instagram. For press interviews with Kalia Love Jones and on "The Power of Hope" animated short film, contact Tamara York of Tamara York Public Relations via email at tamara@tamarayorkpr.com.
