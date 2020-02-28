PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of seventy-three new multi- and single-year grantees for Advancement of Music. These grants, totaling $823,500 are in addition to $205,000 in existing multi-year grants to seven outstanding music organizations. Advancement of Music provides general operating support to music presenting, music performing and music education organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area.
William B. McLaughlin, III, Chair of the Advancement of Music Committee, commented, "For the first time in an over one hundred-year history, The Presser Foundation has crossed the threshold of one million dollars in general operating support this fiscal year. It is an honor to provide the largest round of critical funding totaling $1,028,500 to so many musical organizations in and around Philadelphia. As our recently adopted operating values articulate - Music is our purpose. We are committed to supporting the future of music and its excellence."
2019-20 Advancement of Music Grantees (in alphabetical order)
Academy of Vocal Arts
Allentown Symphony Association
Anna Crusis Women's Choir
Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Ars Nova Workshop
Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos (AMLA)
Astral Artists, Inc.
ArtistYear
Bay Atlantic Symphony, Inc.
Berks Youth Chorus
Bowerbird
Bucks County Choral Society
Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey
Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem
Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia
Chester Children's Chorus
Choir School of Delaware
Choral Arts Philadelphia
CityFest, Inc./Wilmington Children's Chorus
Commonwealth Youthchoirs
Community Conservatory
Community Music School Lehigh Valley
Community Music School of Collegeville
Community Youth Orchestra of Bucks County
Darlington Arts Center
Delaware County Youth Orchestra
Delaware Symphony Orchestra
Dolce Suono Ensemble
Esperanza
Friends of the Wanamaker Organ
Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra
Harrisburg Symphony Association
Kimmel Center, Inc.
Lancaster Symphony Orchestra
LiveConnections
Lyra Society
Lyric Fest
Market Square Concerts
Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia
Moravian College
Music at Gretna, Inc.
Music for Everyone
Musicopia
Network for New Music
Opera Philadelphia
OperaDelaware
Orchestra 2001
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts
Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus
Philadelphia Sinfonia Association
Philadelphia Youth Orchestra
Piffaro, The Renaissance Band
Play On, Philly! (POP)
Princeton Symphony Orchestra
PRISM Quartet, Inc.
Project 440
Reading Symphony Orchestra
Riverside Symphonia
Settlement Music School
Singing City
State Theatre Regional Arts Center At New Brunswick Inc
Susquehanna Chorale
Symphony in C
Tempesta di Mare, Inc.
Temple University Music Preparatory Division
The Allentown Band
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
The Crossing
The Friends of Chamber Music of Reading, Inc.
The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
The Music School of Delaware
The Philadelphia Orchestra
The Princeton Festival
Trenton Children's Chorus, Inc.
Trenton Music Makers
Tri-County Concerts Association, Inc.
WRTI 90.1FM
About The Presser Foundation
The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. More information on the Foundation's grant making activity can be found on its website www.presserfoundation.org.
