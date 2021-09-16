BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ron Rescigno made it his mission to share his knowledge and expertise in helping nonprofits build strong and ongoing annual fund programs through his book "The Process-Driven Annual Fund." In addition to its Kindle and paperback versions, the book, published by Fig Factor Media, recently became available in an audiobook format.
Rescigno is vice president of Rescigno's Fundraising Professionals based in the Chicagoland suburb of Bridgeview, Illinois. For 29 years, Ron Rescigno and his wife Sue Rescigno, who is president of the business, have helped nonprofit organizations grow their base.
"I'm very excited to see that the new audiobook format will let audiences capture my passion for the work Rescigno's does to help nonprofits create those strong fundraising foundations," said Ron Rescigno. "Those foundations will become go-to processes that help nonprofits nurture their donors and prospects for many, many years."
Some of the chapters address topics such as direct mail being the top resource for annual gifts, the act of raising awareness versus raising money, and a deeper dive into building trust and loyalty. In his experience, Rescigno sees many nonprofits spending valuable resources, time and energy on new donor acquisition because individual giving is down. The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the negative impact.
"Nonprofits must understand and be willing to talk about the need for investing in the tools that lead to annual fund success," Rescigno wrote in his book. "Their donors and boards must be made to understand that development work, the work they do, comes with a price tag attached. That's about as bluntly as I can say it. Stop cowering in a corner when the subject of cost comes up in conversations. They have nothing to be ashamed of. Boards and donors need to be educated that without investing, they'll never grow their programs, and increase revenue, not just for the annual fund, but for their entire advancement program."
"The Process-Driven Annual Fund" is available on Amazon.
About "The Process-Driven Annual Fund":
About Fig Factor Media:
Founded in 2017, Fig Factor Media is an international multicultural media company dedicated to celebrating authors through quality books, expert marketing/PR, event production and creative product development. Their books range from Anthologies and Business books to Children's books. Their goal is to ignite your career as an author and offer proven methods to transform your mission into a movement. Learn more at http://www.figfactormedia.com.
