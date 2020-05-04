LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LATV Networks will premiere season 3 of its weekly Latinx LGBTQ+ talk show The Q Agenda Thursday, June 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. The series, produced at LATV Studios, is hosted by actress and trans activist Juliana Joel, comedian Lianna Carrera, celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur Victor Ramos and actor, host and reality TV personality Enrique Sapene, who also serves as producer alongside Aura Quiroz.
The third season of The Q Agenda will premiere during LATV's Pride month campaign #LATVProud, along with other Pride-themed custom content across all of LATV's distribution properties including its editorial section on LATV.com, Google News, #LATVProud social media campaigns and other custom series like My Queer Story on LATV's OTT and streaming properties.
The exact format of the show and logistics for The Q Agenda tapings have yet to be solidified by LATV. "We're listening to health officials and science when it comes to producing content in a way that puts the health of our team and community first. Considering the disproportionate toll the coronavirus has taken on our Latinx community, it's important for us to make sure we have a platform this Pride month to support and elevate the Latino voices giving us hope, inspiring and supporting us," said Andres Palencia, Co-Executive Director of LATV Networks.
Having already featured prominent figures from the LGBTQ+ community last season (as seen in a piece by the folks at LA Blade) such as Jai Rodriguez, Roman Navarrette, Queen Victoria Ortega from FLUX, and trans rights activist and journalist Ashlee Marie Preston. In addition to LGBTQ+ guests and lively banter, season 3 will continue to be a forum for discussion about intersectional issues in the community including identity, immigration, HIV status, and equity. "During a time in which we have to be apart in order to protect each other, it comforts me to know we'll be able to connect with our community through The Q Agenda during Pride month. We are a resilient community, and we will get through this pandemic by being 'together apart' and focusing on hope and love over fear," said co-host and creator Enrique Sapene.
The Q Agenda is one of several inclusive and culture-driven primetime shows with something for everyone, including Latina empowerment series Get it Girl and Pinkafe, The Zoo, an entertainment variety series celebrating diversity in Hollywood, The Hub on LATV where viewers get the story behind viral trends, and our captivating docu-series American Latino TV and LatiNation. From the company executives to crew and staff, LATV's personnel mirrors its millennial bicultural audience's demographics and life experience, making LATV an ideal hub for content creation that comforts, entertains and informs - particularly during these challenging times.
