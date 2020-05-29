ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quest for the Wizard's Ring is the latest work of fiction by Robert A. Valle. It tells the story of two brothers who are caught in an attack on their home by a Demon Lord and his vast army of goblins, winged flyers and massive creatures that tower over men. Chaant, the younger brother, is a mage while Ky'el is a skilled warrior. As the citizens of Almarra shelter from the onslaught behind the great wall that encircles their home, Chaant ventures out on a quest to find and serve a wizard so he can earn a powerful enchantment with which to help his people.
Chaant is joined in his travels by the mysterious Anjelica, a young woman with hidden powers that even she doesn't fully understand. While Chaant pursues his quest, Ky'el joins an elite group of warriors with the goal of protecting Almarra from the demon hoard and delaying the inevitable collapse of their wall.
The story is fast-paced and easy to read, appropriate for readers of all ages. This is Robert A. Valle's second work of fiction. He is both an author and a Film/TV composer who enjoys taking readers on journeys of imagination to new worlds and places. His first book was The Secret of Tibesti Massif.
