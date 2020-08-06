LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The official video for The Rolling Stones' new track "Scarlet" is released today, August 6, featuring Emmy-nominated actor Paul Mescal, who starred in critically acclaimed television series 'Normal People.' The official "Scarlet" video is out now, watch it here.

A love letter to 'Scarlet,' the video was directed by directing duo 'Us' and filmed with a socially distanced shoot at London's iconic Claridge's hotel.

"Scarlet," the previously unheard Stones track featuring Jimmy Page and Rick Grech, was released on July 22 and will be included on the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the forthcoming multi-format release of 1973 classic Goats Head Soup, alongside two previously unreleased tracks "All The Rage" and "Criss Cross," plus many more rarities, outtakes and alternative mixes. Goats Head Soup, restored to its full glory and more, will be released by Polydor/Interscope/UMe in multi-format and deluxe editions on September 4. Pre-order Goats Head Soup here.

THE OFFICIAL "SCARLET" VIDEO IS OUT NOW! WATCH HERE
 https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/ScarletOfficialVideoPR

LISTEN TO "SCARLET" HERE
https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/ScarlettSo

THE ROLLING STONES' GOATS HEAD SOUP WILL BE RELEASED AS MULTI-FORMAT AND DELUXE EDITIONS BY POLYDOR/INTERSCOPE/UME ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2020. PRE-ORDER HERE
https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/GoatsHeadAlbumSo

www.rollingstones.com
http://www.facebook.com/therollingstones
www.twitter.com/rollingstones
www.instagram.com/therollingstones
www.youtube.com/therollingstones 

PLEASE FIND IMAGE HERE.
 Credit: Edward Cooke

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.