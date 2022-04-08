The annual Sally Awards gala is roaring back in 2022 as an in-person event! The Salvation Army's California South Division is planning the organization's largest fundraising event in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual Sally Awards gala is roaring back in 2022 as an in-person event! The Salvation Army's California South Division is planning the organization's largest fundraising event in Southern California.
The Sallys honor philanthropists in our community for their commitment to others. Past recipients have included notables like Bob Hope, President Ronald Reagan and L.A. Laker's President Jeanie Buss.
This year, the Sally Award will go to Priscilla Hunt of Hunt Enterprises. Her dedication to the community and contributions have changed the lives of many in need. With her help, The Salvation Army has created the Donald & Priscilla Hunt Apartments, at The Salvation Army Bell Shelter; the Donald & Priscilla Hunt Performing Arts Center at The Salvation Army Torrance Corps; The Donald and Priscilla Hunt Long Beach Community Center at The Salvation Army, along with The Donald & Priscilla Hunt Cancer Center at Torrance Memorial Hospital.
The second award named for Judge Harry Pregerson, will go to the Los Angeles Rams for their community service. Clearly the Superbowl winning team is a force on the field, but it is also a caring, generous club off the field.
Over the years the Rams have partnered with the Salvation Army to make a difference in the lives of those most vulnerable in the LA area. Whether it's taking homeless children out for a Christmas shopping spree or donating funds to a family in need, their positive presence is felt throughout the community.
Writer, producer and host Ben Mankiewicz, returns as Master of Ceremonies.
What: The 2022 Sally Awards
When: Friday June 10, 2022
6:00pm
Where: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel
9500 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
Purchase tickets or donate directly to The Salvation Army at: theSallyawards.org
Media Contact
Pamela Davis, The Salvation Army California South, 1 619.677.0134, pamela.davis@usw.salvationarmy.org
SOURCE The Salvation Army California South