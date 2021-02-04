SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and SALT RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THE SCIENCE OF RIPLEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT!® SET TO OPEN AT ARIZONA BOARDWALK
Believe It or Not!®... it's here! The world premiere of the new special exhibition The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not!(c) – a joint production between Ripley Entertainment Inc. and Science North – is set to open to the public at the Arizona Boardwalk entertainment destination on February 9, 2021.
The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! presents an extraordinary collection of intriguing objects and astonishing artifacts from Ripley's Believe It or Not!® The exhibition allows visitors to explore the real science behind the unbelievable and has something of interest to everyone. Young children will be thrilled as they crawl through a life-size model of the prehistoric snake, Titanoboa, and revel at its incredible size! Teens who dream of obtaining their driver's license and a set of "wheels" will be amazed by the incredibly tiny size of a Peel Car, while adults will marvel at intricate micro-sculptures so small, they fit in the eye of a needle.
The science that underlies every Ripley's Believe It or Not!® story is even more amazing than Robert Ripley's legendary compendium of oddities, anomalies and fantastic feats.
"The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! is a fantastic exhibition combining unbelievable world oddities with real science," said Ran Knishinsky, Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Partner at Arizona Boardwalk. "We are thrilled to offer this fun and engaging family-friendly exhibition that will not just entertain our guests but is likely to spark their imaginations and teach them something new about the extraordinary."
The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! allows guests to measure up against Robert Wadlow, the world's tallest man, who grew to 8 feet 11 inches (2.72 m) tall! See a calf with two faces, an enormous megalodon shark jaw, a Rolls Royce made of matchsticks, and a portrait of Einstein made of toast. Experience some of the world's most perplexing optical illusions, investigate incredible examples of body modification and celebrate the life and legacy of Robert Ripley, the explorer and adventurer! Don't miss your chance to explore The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! and get the facts on the truly unbelievable!
The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! replaces Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at Arizona Boardwalk and runs until Summer 2022. This remarkable, exciting exhibition will be open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily and is located on the second floor of at the entertainment destination, adjacent to OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland. The last entry time for guests is 45 minutes before closing.
TICKETS
Arizona Boardwalk is hosting a Grand Opening Special for tickets: $21.95 for Adults and $16.95 for Children (ages 2-12) at the exhibit's on-site ticket window. Beginning February 2, guests can purchase tickets online at http://www.RipleysAZ.com and save 20% -- $19.95 for Adults and $14.95 for Children.
To ensure a memorable and safe guest experience, The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! exhibition will implement advanced safety protocols that align with local and state health recommendations and mandates. These measures include limiting capacity in the exhibit to encourage proper social distancing, masks/face coverings required, and continual cleaning of all exhibit touch points.
The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! is funded in part by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.
The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! is a production of Science North, Sudbury, Ontario, Canada and Ripley Entertainment Inc. Ripley's Believe It or Not!® and Believe It or Not!® are registered trademarks of Ripley Entertainment Inc.
Arizona Boardwalk is a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination that features seven world-class attractions—including OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, VR Xtreme, Laser + Mirror Maze, Surprise Your Eyes, and Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs, in addition to multiple shopping and dining options. Parking is free and there is no admission required to enter the complex. Arizona Boardwalk is located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256, within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and is part of the Talking Stick Entertainment District. For more information, please call 480-951-2100 or visit the website at http://www.arizonaboardwalk.com.
