The channel ATRESMEDIA Internacional is already available in HD for Movistar TV clients with Fibra TV and DTH plans, and it is also on Movistar Play.
Clients can watch the best series in Spanish by the creators of "Velvet," "Gran Hotel," "Vis a VIs," "Tiempos de Guerra," and "Fariña."
MADRID, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Atreseries Internacional expands its coverage in conjunction with Movistar TV in Colombia, where the channel with the best series in Spanish is already available for clients of Satellite TV, Fibra TV and Movistar Play.
The ATRESMEDIA Internacional series channel thus increases its presence in one of the most interesting Hispanic markets with huge potential for paid TV. For Mar Martínez-Raposo, director of ATRESMEDIA Internacional, the success of Atreseries is "because we responded to the overall increase in consumption of this type of content with very careful, high-quality productions that already have an excellent reputation all over the world."
In fact, the standouts among the series available and produced by ATRESMEDIA include "Gran Hotel," "El Internado," the co-production with the BBC called "Refugiados," "Tiempos de Guerra," and "Fariña," as well as titles that have been successful worldwide, such as "Velvet" and "Vis a Vis." Furthermore, due to the agreement with Globo, Movistar TV clients can also enjoy major Brazilian productions such as "Las Cariocas" and "Insensato Corazón," which debut this month on Atreseries, and which will also have the exclusive debut for "Los Increíbles 90."
"With this news, we continue to focus on entertainment, to continuously improve service, and to be able to offer Colombians the possibility of enjoying the most recent and successful Spanish series worldwide," said Luis Germán Peña, Director of Marketing for Telefónica Movistar Colombia.
Currently, and in conjunction with Atreseries, Movistar TV is also offering ATRESMEDIA Internacional channels such as ¡HOLA! TV, the only specialized channel with exclusive access to information on royalty, the hottest celebrities, fashion and lifestyle, as well as Antena 3 Internacional.
About Atresmedia Internacional
Atresmedia Internacional is the place to go for information on ATRESMEDIA's four international channels: Antena 3, Atreseries, ¡HOLA! TV and Atrescine, and the online video platform ATRESplayer Premium. Positioned as a global leader in the production and distribution of content in Spanish, ATRESMEDIA is also the private European operator with the most channels outside its own borders, with a presence in all Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, as well as in the USA, Canada and Europe. Serving nearly 60 million homes, ATRESMEDIA Internacional focuses on quality and variety, providing all of its channels with their own recognizable personality, with a complementary offering of content for the entire family, which currently includes entertainment, information, newly released series, and exclusive access to celebrities and the most recent news on films, fashion and beauty. www.atresmediainternacional.com
About Telefónica Colombia
Telefónica is one of the largest drivers of the country's digital economy, with revenues of 5.7 billion pesos in 2019. The company, which operates under the Movistar brand name, focuses its activities mainly on the telephony and mobile connectivity businesses, broadband services, residential fiber optics, paid television, fixed telephones, and a complete array of digital solutions for small, medium and large companies and corporations.
Telefónica is present in 281 municipalities with fixed broadband, 946 with mobile telephones, and in 946 it offers 4G LTE technology (412 with their own network, and 534 with RAN). It also offers fixed telephony in 748 municipalities. Telefónica ended 2019 with a client base of 19.3 million throughout the country: 16.1 million mobile lines, 1.2 million broadband clients, 528,000 paid TV, and 1.5 million fixed lines in service.
