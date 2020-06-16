LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stīl Trust announced today its virtual styling services: StyleMatch and Daily/Event Styling, where people can connect virtually with award-winning expert stylists to style hard-to-wear pieces from their own closet or get handpicked outfit recommendations for their next event, are now available.
The Stīl Trust, an easy-to-use, online styling service, provides personalized outfit recommendations based on clients' lifestyles and needs. Instead of shopping in-store, a professional stylist will recommend three custom looks that you can shop online via your online Style Profile. Select a professional stylist, book your video consultation and get your Style Recommendations within 48 hours.
"The Stīl Trust offers real people the answer to the age-old question 'What Do I Wear?'," said Asbasia Mikhail, Founder of The Stīl Trust. "We want to get to know your personal preferences so our expert stylists can craft a custom, on-trend look that will help you look and feel your best."
The Stīl Trust process begins with the Style Quiz where clients are asked to complete a wide range of questions detailing their preferences, favorites brands, budget and more. Clients then select their personal stylist, schedule a consultation, and meet via video/audio chat or text so the stylist can get to know the client better on a one-on-one basis. From there, the stylist creates three customized looks for the occasion at-hand, and sends the recommendations within 48 hours, each look completely shoppable.
The Stīl Trust offers two styling services to choose from: StyleMatch and Daily/Event Styling. With StyleMatch, users can upload an image of a hard-to-style item from their closet and a stylist will create a complete look using the piece. Additionally, Daily/Event Styling can be booked for outfit recommendations for everyday wear or a big event like your next job interview, a casual brunch or your best friend's wedding. With flexible memberships, customers can book consultations on a monthly basis or a few times a year.
About The Stīl Trust: The Stīl Trust, founded by Asbasia Mikhail in 2020, started when Mikhail found herself too busy to shop and asking the same question over and over again: What should I wear? The Stīl Trust is an online service for busy, style-minded women and men to easily access fast, expert styling advice tailored to their personal tastes. Learn more at www.thestiltrust.com.