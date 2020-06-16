CHICAGO, June 16 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Fumiko Weiss's sophomore novel, The Stories We Choose Not To Tell, is a timely story that touches on racial inequities, incarceration/internment camps, the fragility of humans, and the emotional need for family.
This story, loosely based on Weiss's personal family history, finds Angela at a crossroads in her life—one that will force her to truly examine who she is. Learning she is pregnant with her first child and losing her beloved Obachan at the same time leaves Angela adrift. Her disquietude only intensifies when her aunt presents her with family heirlooms, including recordings of Obachan telling of her time spent in Japanese American incarceration camps during World War II, and journals written by her mother in the 1970s. Angela discovers she knows so little about the lives of the women closest to her.
Wanting to avoid the realities of her Obachan's death and the impending birth of her child, Angela throws herself into learning about her past. While uncovering the truths of her family's history, Angela realizes it is a story that must be told, not just for her sake and her family's, but for the world: History must not repeat itself.
Angela, a Chicago TV news producer, is poised to create a powerful news piece that will resonate with viewers. Driven by the need to finish her project before her baby arrives, she begins to lose herself, ignoring her own feelings and those of her family. But she perseveres, spinning her past, present, and future into something that will make a difference.
KELLY FUMIKO WEISS is member of the Chicago Writers Association and the author of the novel The Cube. She is also an author on channillo.com and co-host of the podcast Women Know IT.
