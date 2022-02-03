DENVER, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Strand, Turks and Caicos, an exclusive residential resort community located on 2,230 feet of pristine shore frontage on Cooper Jack Bay, today announced the start of construction. Following the announcement of the new development in late 2020 and a very successful sales launch in 2021, the developers have received all permits and approvals and are underway building out single-family homes and several community amenities, including the marina and Beach Club. The project is expected to be complete by 2025.
With over $45 million in reservations and contracts to date, The Strand has seen incredible demand and is poised to sell half of its inventory by the end of spring 2022, positioning the property to become the premier private community in the Caribbean. Interest has been especially strong from young families who are looking for a second home in a safe and accessible destination with full-service amenities and five-star service. With rich airlift and a low tax environment, Turks and Caicos is an ideal choice for those seeking a second home island paradise.
With such strong demand coming from owners with young families, The Strand has also pivoted its residential design concepts to introduce three-bedroom managed villas, appealing to the needs of today's buyers striving for flexibility and relaxed, resort-style living for their families. Priced at $3 million and situated directly on the water, these three-bedroom residences also increase rental opportunities for owners, solidifying The Strand as one of the best villa rental accommodations on the Island.
"The Caribbean, and Turks and Caicos in particular, now more than ever is seeing an influx of interest from a younger demographic, who are craving a special legacy home that can be passed down through generations," said John Fair, managing director of The Strand. "The Strand is appealing to these active families due to the collection of shared sport and socializing amenities, such as access to the Beach and Racquet Club, a concept which does not currently exist in Turks and Caicos, and further creates opportunity for connectivity among owners and guests."
An exclusive, sophisticated hideaway in a relaxed coastal setting, The Strand is the first of its kind on the Island with a limited collection of 46 luxury beachfront villas, custom residences, and homesites, alongside access to vibrant community programming and full resort amenities and services. The Beach Club flows into the centerpiece resort-style swimming pool, surrounded by native limestone, and the dramatic water's edge restaurant and bar. Amenities include access to The Strand's own Club Boats with a private captain, catamarans, kayaks, and paddleboards, as well as a tennis court, two pickle ball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a secluded yoga deck. Additionally, a la carte club services include in-home spa services, housekeeping, pre-arrival shopping, private chef and catering, airport transportation, landscape maintenance, an artist in residence program and security. In addition to the beachfront setting, the site offers 1,400 feet of canal and marina frontage, with a full marina and slips for owners, as well as several community yachts slips.
Conveniently located on an undeveloped, unspoiled stretch of coastline on the protected south side of Providenciales, The Strand is built from the ground up in the most sustainable way possible. In partnership with Renu Energy TCI, a local leader in solar home integration, The Strand offers solar packages on all its villas, making this development one of the first ultra-luxury community with this level of sustainability in the Caribbean.
Each of the residences is perched oceanside with direct access to the water below and ocean-facing bedrooms with uninterrupted views. The design-forward residences—in collaboration with RAD Architecture, Inc. and Modus Operandi interior design—are carefully hand-crafted to celebrate the island's laidback lifestyle. Current residential offerings include:
- New three-bedroom Villas have been introduced priced at $3 million. Each villa is capable of renting as three separate lock-off suites – each complete with three oceanfront bedroom suites directly overlooking the ocean with magnificent views. These dramatic villas offer the best in carefree island living while maximizing rental income. Each villa has a private plunge pool, outdoor shower and two-person soaking tub.
- Turn-key two-bedroom Villas are designed with lock-off units on separate levels, offering one and two-bedroom layouts. Each exotic villa has its own plunge pool and outdoor shower and soaking tub. An optional rooftop terrace includes an open-air kitchen, bar, and dining space. The Villas have more than 3,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space and are priced at $2.45 million.
- Elegant four- and five-bedroom Luxury Residences feature a dramatic two-story great room overlooking the pool and the Caicos Banks. The main house has four oceanfront en-suite bedrooms, a handcrafted infinity pool, and a lush courtyard with outdoor kitchen. Certain lots include a courtyard plunge pool and spa, one-bedroom guest house, and family/flex room. Each residence has a built-in overlook at the iron shore edge and a grotto beach. Luxury Residences start at approximately 8,300 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space and are priced from $6.8 million.
- Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Grand Residences are the largest and most luxurious residences with 14,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space. The main house boasts five oceanfront en-suite bedrooms, including a spectacular second-floor master suite. An expansive great room opens to a formal outdoor terrace and handcrafted infinity pool with endless ocean views. The courtyard features a plunge pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, family/flex room, and one-bedroom guest house. Residences offer a built-in overlook at the shore's edge and a grotto beach. Owners will be able to fully customize the home and landscaping. There are three Grand Residences priced from $10 million.
- Six oceanfront lots are set aside for custom homes. Starting at $3.5 million, each has more than 100 linear feet of Cooper Jack Bay coastline to the front and 100-foot yacht slip in the rear, making these lots—ranging from 0.7 to 1.28 acres—among the most unique offerings in the Caribbean.
For those interested in purchasing at The Strand, please reach out to Thorn Capron, vice president of sales at +1 720 691 7196 and visit http://www.thestrandtci.com or follow @thestrandtci.
About Fair Capital LLC
John Fair is the visionary developer behind internationally renowned resorts in North America and the Caribbean, including Turks and Caicos' legendary Grace Bay Club and the Esperanza Resort in Cabo San Lucas. Over the past three and a half decades, he has also invested in, developed and managed more than 1,000 residential units, thousands of acres of land development, three million square feet of industrial space, and multiple master planned communities. The common theme throughout his career and varied types of real estate development is creating value through creative vision, hands on execution, and a passion for excellence.
For more information, please visit http://www.faircapitalllc.com.
About Brue Baukol Capital Partners
Brue Baukol Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial real estate investment firm focused on delivering excellent returns to partners and investors. Tailored strategies to enhance value, exposure to exceptional opportunities and ingrained market insight allow Brue Baukol to both create and preserve wealth. Chad Brue founded Brue Capital Partners in 2011 as a private equity real estate investment firm to acquire commercial real estate, multi-family properties and operating businesses. Since then, the firm has acquired and developed more than $1.1 billion in real estate assets. Geoff Baukol joined the firm in 2016, now Brue Baukol Capital Partners, providing additional investment expertise and strong relationships with institutional investors. Chad has over 20 years of industry experience, including personally transacting over $1 billion in commercial real estate acquisitions and dispositions and $400 million of vertical development. Geoff has over 18 years of investment sales experience and has been involved in the sale of over $3 billion of commercial real estate investments in Colorado. For more information, please visit http://www.bruebaukol.com.
