TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation has made a long-term commitment to the arts community in Tampa through a three-year commitment to fund the Tampa Arts Alliance. The Foundation's funding is for operating expenses and salary of the executive director over the three-year period.
The Tampa Arts Alliance was formed in June 2021. Initial funding was provided by The Gobioff Foundation and Tucker/Hall. Board Members and arts advocates have also made significant contributions that helped establish the organization.
During its first five months, leadership focused on building organizational infrastructure while connecting with all levels of Tampa's art community. This included five town hall meetings around the city to listen to and meet with artists, arts leaders and arts enthusiasts. The meetings resulted in a range of community recommendations for how the Alliance can add value to Tampa's arts scene. These ideas are now being written into a strategic plan.
"We shouldn't be surprised that, even during a pandemic, there is tremendous enthusiasm in the community for helping grow the arts in Tampa. Every contribution of time, expertise and money has reaffirmed our mission to support the arts. Having long-term financial support from successful organizations like Smith & Associates shows that community confidence in our new Alliance is growing rapidly," said Alliance Chair Neil Gobioff.
In addition to donations received, the Alliance has inherited an endowment that is managed by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay. "The incredible support we have seen from the community will help us engage the arts community sooner than we expected," said Alliance Executive Director Michele Smith. "The community wants us to move quickly to organize and mobilize the incredible arts assets of our city."
"We are pleased to work closely with the Tampa Arts Alliance. As a long-time supporter of the arts, we know that a community thrives when it blends the best of its artistic talents with all the other attributes that the city embodies. Creative diversity and opportunities bring value to our neighborhoods and enhance the quality of life for our residents," says Bob Glaser, President and CEO, Smith & Associates Real Estate. The Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation was established in March 2021 to act as a philanthropic arm of the company and its employees already engaged throughout the Bay Area.
"The arts provide a cultural texture and context to our community, but they are also an important industry and economic engine that will help define the future of our economy," said Board Member Bill Carlson. "As AI continues to automate white collar jobs, we will rely more and more on creativity and innovation to guide our businesses into the future. It's our responsibility to prepare our children and grandchildren for that future."
The Tampa Arts Alliance is a collaborative nonprofit 501c3 established in 2021 as a catalyst and convenor of arts advocates dedicated to making Tampa a city known for excellence in the arts. For more information, please follow us on Facebook at @TampaArtsAlliance and sign up for our emails at http://www.TampaArtsAlliance.org.
