SAN FRANCISCO and BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASTE AWARDS, celebrating the year's best in Food, Fashion, Travel and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming video, on Radio and in Podcasts, are pleased to announce the Finalists Nominees for its 13th Anniversary Year.
Among the nominees, well known celebrity and program names include Selena Gomez, Andrew Zimmern, G. Garvin, Lidia Bastianich, Gordon Ramsay, Ming Tsai, Christopher Kimball, Tyler Florence, Chef JJ Johnson, Chef Jernard Wells, Joy Bauer, and Edward Delling-Williams.
The TASTE AWARDS are the premier broadcast awards show celebrating the lifestyle media genre, and have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, TLC, Discovery, Lifetime, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, Create TV, APT, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Dreamworks, Esquire Network, FYI Network, The History Channel, Bio, iHeart Radio, Sony Pictures, Entertainment Studios' Recipe.TV, HBO Max, NETA, Myx TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Tastemade, the Africa Channel, Roku, and more. See more at http://www.TheTasteAwards.com
Award Winners, Honorees and Hall of Fame Inductees will receive their honors at star-studded ceremony in April 2022.
TASTE AWARDS NOMINEES:
The Academy of Media Tastemakers has selected the following nominees in each awards category.
Best Chef in a Series
- AZ Cooks Live
- Bake It Up a Notch with Erin McDowell (Food52)
- Cooks Thyme with Chef Tobias Cooks
- G. Garvin Live!
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- Just Eats with Chef JJ
- Kevin Belton's Cookin' Louisiana
- Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams
- Simply Ming: Season 18
- The TODAY SHOW: Joy's Superfood Friday
- What's Eating Dan? — America's Test Kitchen, Dan Souza
Best Food Program – Television
- A Taste of Key West
- Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television
- Cook's Country
- Eatup! New York
- Fast Foodies
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- Just Eats with Chef JJ
- Kevin Belton's Cookin' Louisiana
- New Soul Kitchen Remix
- Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams
- Selena + Chef Season 2
- Tastes Like Home Series Four and Five
Best Food Program – Online and Streaming
- AZ Cooks Live
- Bake It Up a Notch with Erin McDowell (Food52)
- Bravo's Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
- Chef Jason Bunin Cooking Show
- Cutting the Curd
- Feast.Network
- Gear Heads — America's Test Kitchen
- Let's Make Dessert — America's Test Kitchen
- Meat and Three
- Sweet Heat with Rick Martinez (Food52)
- The Butter Book
- The Extra Mile
- The Wild Harvest
- What's Eating Dan? — America's Test Kitchen, Dan Souza
Best Food Travel Series
- A Parisian Food Affair with Julie Neis
- A Queen In The Kitchen-Estate Italiana
- A Taste of Key West
- Australia's Food Bowl with Stefano de Pieri
- Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television
- French Country Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
- Maria's Portuguese Table , 8 part Series
- Tastes Like Home Series Four And Five
- The Extra Mile
- To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
- Weekends with Yankee
Best Reality Series
- Backyard Bar Wars
- Culture Kitchen
- Fast Foodies
- G. Garvin Live!
- Just Eats with Chef JJ
- New Soul Kitchen Remix
- Selena + Chef Season 2
- Simply Ming: Season 18
- The Event
Best Drink or Beverage Program
- Back Bar
- Backyard Bar Wars
- Dads Drinking Bourbon
- Feast.Network
- Muddled Up!
- Proof
- The 3 Julias on 30A Television
- The Grape Nation
- The Speakeasy
- Wine First
- Wine Soundtrack
Best Branded Program, Native Content, Video, or Advertisement
Presented by R&B Cellars
- Clovia – Women's Day
- Get Away for a Day with Allyshia Renay!
- Nadia Mejia's (2016 Miss USA Runner-Up) AI Driven Interactive Food Film
- Non So Dove, Ma Insieme
- The Superiore of Prosecco in Venice
Best Green or Organic Program, Series or Film
- Building Tomorrow
- French Country Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams
- New Day New Chef : LIVE
- Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams
- The Green Wave – Tahiti
- The Soul of A Farmer
Best New Series
- Backyard Bar Wars
- Counterjam
- Culture Kitchen
- Fast Foodies
- Let's Make Dessert — America's Test Kitchen
- The Sandwich Universe
Best Single Topic Series
Presented by Gowan's Cider
- All in the Industry
- Back Bar
- Cutting the Curd
- Dads Drinking Bourbon
- Extreme Cuisine – Sea Urchin
- Fields
- Let's Make Dessert — America's Test Kitchen
- Pizza Quest
- Sip Sip Hooray! wine podcast
- The Event
- The Sandwich Universe
- The Speakeasy
- The Wild Harvest
Best Series Pilot
- Backyard Bar Wars
- Cooking in Mexican from A To Z
- Dear Mama
- Fast Foodies
- Fields
- Muddled Up!
- One BIG Recipe
- Pizza Quest
- The SloFunkPump Show
Best Home Chef in a Series
- Eat, Drink, and Handle Your Business
- Let's Make Food From Food with Michelle Ullmann
- Living By Design
- Selena + Chef Season 2
- The 3 Julias on 30A Television
- The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker
- Valcooks Kitchen
Best Food or Drink Podcast
- Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio
- Counterjam
- Item 13: An African Foods Podcast
- The Black Kitchen Initiative by Heinz
- The Sandwich Universe
- The Speakeasy
Best Travel Program
- A Parisian Food Affair with Julie Neis
- A Pilgrimage to Tibet
- Dear Mama
- Get Away for a Day with Allyshia Renay!
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- Great Getaways: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Passion Italy
- SOS
- Tastes Like Home
- Travels with Darley
Best City or Regional Program
- Amah Knows Best
- Australia's Food Bowl with Stefano de Pieri
- Back At The Table
- Eatup! New York
- Get Away for a Day with Allyshia Renay!
- Persimmons, Prosciutto & Friends
- Wine Road Podcast
Best Ethnic Lifestyle Series, Program or Film
- 54 Years Late
- A Queen In The Kitchen-Estate Italiana
- CombiNation Plates
- Culture Kitchen
- Friday Night Vibes
- G. Garvin Live!
- Just Eats with Chef JJ
- New Soul Kitchen Remix
- The Black Kitchen Initiative by Heinz
- Valcooks Kitchen
Best International Program
- Amah Knows Best
- Australia's Food Bowl with Stefano de Pieri
- Extreme Cuisine – Sea Urchin
- French Country Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams
- Nordic by Nature – Michelin Stars
- Passion Italy
- Sopitas de mi Ecuador
- Tastes Like Home
- The Green Wave – Tahiti
Best Multi Camera Production
- Backyard Bar Wars
- Fast Foodies
- French Country Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams: Foraging By The Sea
- Kevin Belton's Cookin' Louisiana
- Persimmons, Prosciutto & Friends
- Tastes Like Home
Best Instructional Web Series
- AZ Cooks Live
- Bake It Up a Notch with Erin McDowell (Food52)
- Gear Heads — America's Test Kitchen
- Portland Cocktail Week Distance Learning
- The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker
- The Wild Harvest
- What's Eating Dan? — America's Test Kitchen, Dan Souza
- Wicked Good — America's Test Kitchen Kids
Best Single Camera Production
- A Parisian Food Affair with Julie Neis
- Let's Make Food From Food with Michelle Ullmann
- Travels with Darley
Best Reality Series – Fashion, Design or Home Decor
- Backyard Bar Wars
- Living By Design
- The Hype ("The Streets are Your Runway")
Best Food or Drink Radio Broadcast
- All in the Industry
- Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio
- Sip & Chew with Mike and Stu
- The Grape Nation
- Wine Road Podcast
Best Lifestyle Podcast
- Hospitality Forward Podcast
- Super Soul
- The Black Kitchen Initiative by Heinz
- Wine Road Podcast
Best Comedy or Humor
- Muddled Up!
- The 3 Julias on 30A Television
- The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker
Best Filmed at Home Episodes or Film
- America's Test Kitchen
- Cutting the Curd
- Item 13: An African Foods Podcast
- Meat and Three
- Tastes Like Home
- The Speakeasy
- The TODAY SHOW: Joy's Superfood Friday
- The TODAY SHOW: One and Done
- Time For Lunch
Best Kids Programs, Films or Documentaries
- A Taste of Key West
- Jump with Jill: The Movie!
- Spoons
- Time For Lunch
- Wicked Good — America's Test Kitchen Kids
Best Health & Fitness Program, Film or Documentary
- Commit to Fit (The TV Series)
- Jump with Jill: The Movie!
- The TODAY SHOW: Joy's Superfood Friday
- The TODAY SHOW: One and Done
Best Virtual Tastings
- Cooks Thyme with Chef Tobias Cooks
- Pizza-Making Class on Goldbelly Live
- Portland Cocktail Week Distance Learning
BEST SHORT FILM OR DOCUMENTARY (10-40 MINUTES)
- 54 Years Late
- A Pilgrimage to Tibet
- DRNISKI PRSUT
- Get Away for a Day with Allyshia Renay!
- The Green Wave – Tahiti
- The Soul of A Farmer
BEST FEATURE-LENGTH FILM OR DOCUMENTARY
- 86ED
- Alexander Nevsky Lavra
- Building Tomorrow
- Eatup! New York
- Gap Weekend
- Nordic by Nature – Michelin Stars
- Spicy Calabria
BEST FASHION FILM
- Elemental
- Fenice – Momoni SS21
- Isolation
- Mijo
- Nadia Mejia's (2016 Miss USA Runner-Up) AI Driven Interactive Food Film
- Reunion In Euphoria
- Sirmoore fashion film
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
- Ajitesh Sharma
- Bozena Garbinska
- Cameron Lawrence
- Christian Grewe
- Claudio Dell'Osa
- Devin DePamphilis
- Jackie Alpers
- James Cav
- Jenelle Bonifield
- Lukas Van Loon
- Michelle Ullmann
- Paul Gatto
- Stephan Schulz
The viewer appetite and response to food and style programs has surged over the last decade, making them some of the highest watched and sponsored broadcast and broadband content. The TASTE AWARDS spotlight the year's best achievements in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on television, in film, online, in podcasts and on radio.
