LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASTE AWARDS Committee has announced this year's awards as part of a dazzling television special that included winners and honorees such as Gordon Ramsay, Selena Gomez, Tyler Florence, Julia Child, G. Garvin, Ming Tsai, Christopher Kimball, Joy Bauer, and Bren Herrera.
The 13th Annual TASTE Awards celebrate the year's best in Food, Fashion, Travel, Health and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, in Online & Streaming Video, and in Apps, Radio, Podcasts and Photography.
The TASTE AWARDS star-studded television special was broadcast exclusively on select public television stations nationwide, and is also viewable on the PBS App on Demand. Celebrity award presenters for this broadcast included Tyler Florence, Joanne Weir, Darley Newman, Chef Jernard Wells, Michelle Harris, Kim Estes, Lorna Maseko, Nikki Dinki, Andrea Feczko, Danielle Nottingham, Kitchen Chat, Chef JJ Johnson, and more
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT Honoree Awards were announced for Sweet Heat with Rick Martinez (Food52), Bake It Up a Notch with Erin McDowell (Food52), Pizza-Making Class on Goldbelly Live, Julia Child (The French Chef), The Hype: "The Streets are Your Runway," 86ED, The Food that Built America: "Soup of the Century" (History Channel), G. Garvin Live!, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Hustle (Food Network), Lost Time, Arts of Fashion Foundation Show, Portland Cocktail Week Distance Learning, Maria's Portuguese Table, To Dine For with Kate Sullivan, Backyard Bar Wars, Extreme Cuisine, Rich and Daily, Dads Drinking Bourbon, Gear Heads — America's Test Kitchen, The Green Wave – Tahiti, The Extra Mile with Tyler Florence, One BIG Recipe, Tastes Like Home, French Country Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams, Nordic by Nature – Michelin Stars Tastes Like Home, Spicy Calabria, Amah Knows Best, Item 13: An African Foods Podcast, Australia's Food Bowl with Stefano de Pieri, Sopitas de mi Ecuador, Experimental perfume as a tool of art; Passion Italy, and Foreign Cinema restaurant.
13th ANNUAL TASTE AWARD WINNERS:
Best Chef in a Series - Simply Ming: Season 18
Best Food Program on Television - Cook's Country
Best Food Program, Online and Streaming - TIE: The Wild Harvest: Field, Forest, Feast. What's Eating Dan? — America's Test Kitchen, Dan Souza
Best Food Travel Series - Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
Best Reality Series - TIE: Culture Kitchen. Simply Ming: Season 18
Best Drink or Beverage Program - Wine First
Best Branded Program, Native Content, Video, or Advertisement, Presented by R&B Cellars - The Superiore of Prosecco in Venice
Best Green or Organic Program, Series or Film - The Soul of A Farmer
Best New Series - Culture Kitchen
Best Single Topic Series, Presented by Gowan's Cider - Back Bar
Best Series Pilot - Fast Foodies
Best Home Chef in a Series - Selena + Chef Season 2
Best Food or Drink Podcast - The Speakeasy
Best Travel Program - Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
Best City or Regional Program - Joanne Weir's Plates & Places
Best Ethnic Lifestyle Series, Program or Film - TIE: Culture Kitchen, The Black Kitchen Initiative by Heinz
Best International Program, Presented by Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel (Puerto Vallarta) - Tastes Like Home
Best Multi Camera Production - TIE: Fast Foodies. Tastes Like Home.
Best Foreign Language Program, Series or Film - Nordic by Nature – Michelin Stars
Best Shorty Film or Documentary (10-40 Minutes) - A Pilgrimage to Tibet
Best Feature length Film or Documentary - TIE: Building Tomorrow. Eatup! New York
Best Fashion Film - TIE: Elemental. Fenice – Momoni SS21. Reunion In Euphoria
Best Instructional Web Series, Presented by Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel, Puerto Vallarta - Bake It Up a Notch with Erin McDowell (Food52)
Best Single Camera Production - Let's Make Food From Food with Michelle Ullmann
Best Reality Series – Fashion, Design or Home Decor - Living By Design with Jake and Jazz Smollett
Best Food or Drink Radio Broadcast - Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio
Best Lifestyle Podcast - The Black Kitchen Initiative by Heinz
Best Comedy or Humor - The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker
Best Filmed at Home Episodes or Film - The TODAY SHOW: Joy's Superfood Friday
Best Kids Programs, Films or Documentaries - Wicked Good — America's Test Kitchen Kids
Best Health & Fitness Program, Film or Documentary - The TODAY SHOW: Joy's Superfood Friday
Best Virtual Tastings - Cooks Thyme with Chef Tobias Cooks
TASTE Photography Awards - Bozena Garbinska, Claudio Dell'Osa, Devin DePamphilis, Jackie Alpers, James Cav, Jenelle Bonifield, Stephan Schulz
ABOUT THE TASTE AWARDS:
The TASTE AWARDS in Hollywood and Beverly Hills are the premier awards celebrating the year's best in Food, Fashion, Health, Travel and Lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, in Streaming & Online Video, in Apps, and in Podcasts and on Radio.
The TASTE AWARDS have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, TLC, Discovery, Lifetime, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, Create TV, APT, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Dreamworks, Esquire Network, FYI Network, The History Channel, Bio, iHeart Radio, Sony Pictures, HBO Max, Allen Media Group & Entertainment Studios' Recipe.TV, NETA, Myx TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Tastemade, Cleo TV, the Africa Channel, Roku, and more.
