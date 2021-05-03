ALEXANDRIA, La., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Timeless MedSpa, we understand how important it is for you to look and feel your best. That's why we offer medical spa services, as well as health and wellness services to enhance your appearance and target the cosmetic issues that plague you. Our skin, body, scalp, and hair treatments are designed to produce results that will leave you feeling satisfied, renewed, and refreshed. Also offered are services for libido improvement and rejuvenation for sexual health. Our dedicated staff pledges to treat you with care and respect. An overall well-rounded picture of today's working class, hurried-up lifestyles, people are on the go and whether they are stay-at-home parents, retired, the business owner, the salesperson, or the bus driver, we all deserve to take care of ourselves with opportunities and choices that are no gimmicks. NOW, there is a place where you go can go that offers help and treatments from the inside out for the goodness, health, and beauty we all really desire.
Timeless MedSpa, medically supervised by Dr. Jeremy Timmer, is the Premier Medical in Cenla offering a relaxing atmosphere while receiving the latest and greatest in skincare and body rejuvenation. Timeless MedSpa's licensed, knowledgeable staff are here to offer you the finest spa and wellness experience available. We carry only Pharmaceutical and Medical Grade Skin Care product lines that, due to the low molecular weight of the product ingredients, delivery of hydration and repair to the dermis- which is where the building blocks of the skin are located. We feature facial treatments utilizing hyperbaric oxygen technology, which neutralizes anaerobic bacteria and also, with the help of the oxygen, gives a gentle push for the products to penetrate deeper into the dermis. This technology has been perfected by Intraceuticals, a favorite of many male and female celebrities who demand their skin look its best for the camera. Another great product line is Image, a favorite among all skin types and ages, which has been named the official skincare line of the Miss Teen USA, the Miss USA, and the Miss Universe Pageants. Our other skin lines are very well known and speak for themselves: OBAGI, The Dr. Suzan Obagi Sensitive Care, and Circadia, which its efficacy is based on the Circadia rhythms of your body. Our body care lines consist of Image products and Salt of the Earth.
Let us offer you a customized facial using a combination of products designed to exfoliate, repair, and rejuvenate the skin. Our services include, but indeed are not limited to BOXYTITE, FACETITE, MORPHEUS 8, anti-aging skincare, body contouring, Neurotris, VelaShape, body wraps, unisex full medical spa services, injectables, Eurothreads, lash services, advanced permanent make-up, sexual health & wellness, massage therapy, customized facials, hyperbaric oxygen facials, microdermabrasion, micro peels(of every choice and need), chemical and enzyme peels, Botox, Dysport, and Dermal fillers, and other injections for different filler needs, exfoliating treatments from head to toe (back to front), IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) laser hair removal and skin resurfacing, IPL spider vein treatments, and eyelash extensions with lash lifter, tinting, and Long-Lasting Mascara. Don't forget our Micro-pigmentation services which include MICROBLADING, permanent cosmetics for lips, eyes, and eyebrows, areola correction, tattoo removal, tattoo correction, camouflage for skin imperfections, and stippling for covering baldness for men and women. For a mind and body treatment that is both revitalizing and relaxing, or to rapidly recover from strenuous activities, try out our Oxygen Bar and the IV THERAPY Bar for the ultimate de-stressor.
