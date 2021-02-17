NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrowthCap is pleased to announce The Top 25 Growth Equity Firms of 2020. Greatness in growth equity investing is defined by much more than a firm's ability to produce strong financial returns. In fact, solid returns are table stakes for being in the game. From a bird's eye perspective, hundreds of growth equity firms are founded and exist on the premise of deploying and harvesting capital with limited focus on how they actually help companies build real value. There are, however, a select segment who think deeply about what they are trying to accomplish, how they are going to get there and with whom. These are the firms that deserve special recognition – these are the firms who earned a spot on GrowthCap's Top 25 Growth Equity Firms of 2020 awards list.
As Steve Jobs once said, "The minute that you understand that you can poke life and actually something will, you know if you push in, something will pop out the other side, that you can change it, you can mold it. That's maybe the most important thing. It's to shake off this erroneous notion that life is there and you're just gonna live in it, versus embrace it, change it, improve it, make your mark upon it."
Over 350 firms were considered for this year's awards process. Ultimately, awardees were selected based on a thorough evaluation of the nominations received. We focused on the uniqueness of each firm's approach to growth equity investing as well as how effective and consistent they were in building value for their portfolio companies. The best firms were able to consistently produce exceptional results by having institutionalized strong firm cultures, systems and processes defined by a steadfast commitment to excellence.
Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the sustained outstanding performance of the following firms: TPG, Blackstone Growth, Summit Partners, General Atlantic, Insight Partners, TA Associates, TCV, Silversmith Capital Partners, IVP, Spectrum Equity, FTV Capital, Volition Capital, Turn/River, PSG, Kayne Partners, Susquehanna Growth Equity, Norwest, Updata Partners, Catalyst Investors, and others.
About GrowthCap
GrowthCap was founded in 2013 to facilitate the flow of capital to high growth private companies. Its primary focus is to aid CEOs in better understanding and connecting with the universe of capital alternatives offered by institutional investors such as private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capital and family offices. GrowthCap also aims to provide CEOs with insights into how top performing entrepreneurs and executives have succeeded in scaling their businesses. visit http://www.growthcapadvisory.com.
