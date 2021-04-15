NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2021. This year's awardees represent some of the most accomplished executives in healthcare technology. Their leadership has been critical in developing industry leading medical devices, next generation software platforms, cutting-edge drugs and therapeutics, and advanced diagnostics, among other technologies. Notably, in addition to overseeing their companies' efforts from the C-suite, many of these leaders were also founders or co-founders of their organizations, recognizing unique opportunities for transformation and growth within their areas of expertise.
From inventing novel orthopedic and mobility devices, to spearheading platforms to strengthen the patient/provider connection, and to developing new blood tests to diagnose diseases, these awardees have made significant contributions to society at large. They come from varied backgrounds in medicine, research, biotechnology, business, and finance, leveraging unique insights to provide their companies with the agility and ingenuity needed to thrive. While highly involved and instrumental to the continued success of their companies, they have also remained dedicated to advancing their particular fields, with many participating in prestigious research institutions and trade groups that are collaborating to develop more effective solutions for patients across the globe. Please join us in honoring The Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2021.
Geoff Martha (Medtronic), Marc Casper (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Tom Polen (BD), Mike Mussallem (Edwards Lifesciences), Chris Smith (Ortho Clinical Diagnostics), Kevin Sayer (Dexcom), Kim Hollon (Signature Healthcare), Rusty Frantz (NextGen Healthcare), Randall Lipps (Omnicell), Chris Barry (NuVasive), Sankesh Abbhi (ArisGlobal), Helmy Eltoukhy (Guardant Health), John Sheridan (Tandem Diabetes Care), Michele Antonelli (Stallergenes Greer), Brent Lang (Vocera Communications, Inc.), Nancy Ham (WebPT), David Medvedeff (Aspen RxHealth), Philip Settimi (PartsSource), Andrew Parker (Papa), Rohan Hastie (Metabolon), Florian Otto (Cedar), Carl Hansen (AbCellera), Deborah Kobewka (Evaluate Ltd.), Martin Roy (Christie Innomed), Jeremy Perkins (Precision Medical Products), Brian Ward (Aroa Biosurgery), Mohamed Shoura (PaxeraHealth Corp.), Megan Bailey (Personal Genome Diagnostics), Tiffany Wilson (University City Science Center), Bird Blitch (Patientco), Kent Ivanoff (VisitPay), Mark Casner (Providence Anesthesiology Associates), Scott Durbin (Viveve), Randy Boldyga (RXNT), Richard Uhlig (Quadrant Biosciences), Amir Abolfathi (uLab Systems, Inc.), Shane Bishop (Catalyst Healthcare & Pack4U), Jim Flatt (Brightseed), William Vogel (Tollos, Inc.), Akhil Tripathi (Signifier Medical Technologies), Timothy Moran (Motus GI Holdings, Inc.), Silvia Pfeiffer (Coviu), William Brandham (Pabau), Clive van Deventer (Revitalife Sleep Solutions), Jeffrey Wessler (Heartbeat Health), Jennifer Fried (ExplORer Surgical), Asaf Kehat & Ayal Lanternari (Nanobébé), Desmond Thio (Discovery Genomics), Lishan Aklog (PAVmed Inc.), and Eliane Schutte (Xeltis).
