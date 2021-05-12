MIAMI, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consistency in visual identity increases brand retention and can contribute to as much as 33% revenue growth. Consumers are looking to connect with brands they perceive as authentic and ethical; in fact, 77% of consumers will buy from a brand that shares their values.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has issued their May list of the top branding companies worldwide to help businesses increase brand retention and attract more consumers.
The ranked agencies specialize in various services, including:
- Brand strategy
- Logo design
- Creative design
- Online reputation management
- And more
The top branding companies in May are:
1. func.media – func.media
Established in 2016, func.media is a full-service marketing agency that works as an extension of a client's team, offering 24/7 accessibility and expedited turnaround times.
Their specialties include creative production, results-driven go-to-market strategies and customer acquisition.
2. Skymattix – skymattix.com
Skymattix is a performance-driven marketing agency. Their team of business consultants & marketing experts create interactive customer experiences and improve brands' online reputation.
Their services include programmatic advertising, digital reputation management and content marketing – among others.
3. Visual Side – thevisualside.com
Founded by a visual expert Oliver Lazarevikj, the Visual Side is a top-rated design company that specializes in a wide range of design services, including branding, UI/UX design and more.
The company was built on extensive product expertise and focuses on growth. They work with clients worldwide.
4. Paragraphs LLC - paragraphs.com
Expertise: Branding, Corporate Identity, Digital Marketing and more
5. Neu Entity - neuentity.com
Expertise: Brand Strategy, Lead Generation, Content Marketing and more
6. Experia Creativ - experiacreative.com
Expertise: Logo Design, Web Design, Social Media Marketing and more
7. PLUVO - pluvo.com.au
Expertise: Brand Development, Product Design, PPC and more
8. GOUDIE - goudiebrand.com
Expertise: Naming, Website Development, Copywriting and more
9. YellowDog - yellowdogdenver.com
Expertise: Brand Identity, Packaging Design, Search Engine Marketing and more
10. Ink Monstr - inkmonstr.com
Expertise: Print Design, Graphic Design, Logo Design and more
11. Public Haus Agency - publichausagency.com
Expertise: Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, Content Marketing and more
12. ALIREAZ® - alireaz.com
Expertise: Logo Design, Web Design, Advertising and more
13. 3 Colours Rule - 3coloursrule.co.uk
Expertise: Brand Strategy, Logo Design, Copywriting and more
14. BAKER Associates - bkrdsn.com
Expertise: Package Design, Logo Design, Brand Strategy and more
15. ParkerWhite Brand Interactive - parkerwhite.com
Expertise: Video Production, Brand Identity, Package Design and more
16. Erretres - erretres.com
Expertise: Web Development, Brand Strategy, Market Research and more
17. Techvantage Innovations - techvantage.org
Expertise: App Development, UX Design, SEO and more
18. Matter 7 - matter7.co
Expertise: Graphic Design, Storytelling, Brand Development and more
19. JYZ Design - jyzdesign.com
Expertise: Logo Design, Web Design, Social Media Marketing and more
20. MedalTally - medaltally.com
Expertise: Brand Strategy, Package Design, Graphic Design and more
21. Bright Bright Great - brightbrightgreat.com
Expertise: Brand Positioning, Videography, Email Marketing and more
22. AB Designs - arnaud-brunel.com
Expertise: Brand Identity, Web Design, Social Media Marketing and more
23. Punch Design Co. - punchdesign.co
Expertise: Naming, Logo Design, Copywriting and more
24. The Brand Tailor - thebrandtailor.com
Expertise: Brand Identity, Package Design, Web Design and more
25. Cranium Agency - craniumagency.com
Expertise: Market Research, Naming, Email Marketing and more
26. Four Fin Creative - fourfincreative.com
Expertise: Web Design, Package Design, Graphic Design and more
27. The Code Nerds LLC - thecodenerds.com
Expertise: Web Design, SEO, PPC and more
28. Unified Brainz Virtuoso Ltd - ubgroup.asia
Expertise: Brand Development, Graphic Design, Print Design and more
29. Janet Guerriero Marketing Solutions - janetgmarketing.com
Expertise: Logo Design, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more
30. JAL Design - jaldesign.com.br
Expertise: Naming, Digital Advertising, Web Design and more
31. RocketDog Communications - rocketdog.org
Expertise: Brand Development, Naming, Web Design and more
32. ninety two creative - weareninetytwo.com
Expertise: Graphic Design, Logo Design, Graphic Design and more
33. Ghostwriting Venture - ghostwritingventure.com
Expertise: Ghostwriting, Book Cover Design, Digital Marketing and more
34. OMG! Creative - omgcreative.com.au
Expertise: Brand Strategy, Web Design, Video Production and more
35. Colman Brohan & Davis, Inc. (CBD Marketing) - cbdmarketing.com
Expertise: Brand Identity, Content Marketing, Public Relations and more
