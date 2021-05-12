MIAMI, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consistency in visual identity increases brand retention and can contribute to as much as 33% revenue growth. Consumers are looking to connect with brands they perceive as authentic and ethical; in fact, 77% of consumers will buy from a brand that shares their values.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has issued their May list of the top branding companies worldwide to help businesses increase brand retention and attract more consumers.

The ranked agencies specialize in various services, including:

  • Brand strategy
  • Logo design
  • Creative design
  • Online reputation management
  • And more

The top branding companies in May are:

1. func.media – func.media

Established in 2016, func.media is a full-service marketing agency that works as an extension of a client's team, offering 24/7 accessibility and expedited turnaround times.

Their specialties include creative production, results-driven go-to-market strategies and customer acquisition.

2. Skymattix – skymattix.com

Skymattix is a performance-driven marketing agency. Their team of business consultants & marketing experts create interactive customer experiences and improve brands' online reputation.

Their services include programmatic advertising, digital reputation management and content marketing – among others.    

3. Visual Side – thevisualside.com

Founded by a visual expert Oliver Lazarevikj, the Visual Side is a top-rated design company that specializes in a wide range of design services, including branding, UI/UX design and more.

The company was built on extensive product expertise and focuses on growth. They work with clients worldwide.

4. Paragraphs LLC - paragraphs.com

Expertise: Branding, Corporate Identity, Digital Marketing and more

5. Neu Entity - neuentity.com

Expertise: Brand Strategy, Lead Generation, Content Marketing and more

6. Experia Creativ - experiacreative.com

Expertise: Logo Design, Web Design, Social Media Marketing and more

7. PLUVO - pluvo.com.au

Expertise: Brand Development, Product Design, PPC and more

8. GOUDIE - goudiebrand.com

Expertise: Naming, Website Development, Copywriting and more

9. YellowDog - yellowdogdenver.com

Expertise: Brand Identity, Packaging Design, Search Engine Marketing and more

10. Ink Monstr - inkmonstr.com

Expertise: Print Design, Graphic Design, Logo Design and more

11. Public Haus Agency - publichausagency.com

Expertise: Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, Content Marketing and more

12. ALIREAZ® - alireaz.com

Expertise: Logo Design, Web Design, Advertising and more

13. 3 Colours Rule - 3coloursrule.co.uk

Expertise: Brand Strategy, Logo Design, Copywriting and more

14. BAKER Associates - bkrdsn.com

Expertise: Package Design, Logo Design, Brand Strategy and more

15. ParkerWhite Brand Interactive - parkerwhite.com

Expertise: Video Production, Brand Identity, Package Design and more

16. Erretres - erretres.com

Expertise: Web Development, Brand Strategy, Market Research and more

17. Techvantage Innovations - techvantage.org

Expertise: App Development, UX Design, SEO and more

18. Matter 7 - matter7.co

Expertise: Graphic Design, Storytelling, Brand Development and more

19. JYZ Design - jyzdesign.com

Expertise: Logo Design, Web Design, Social Media Marketing and more

20. MedalTally - medaltally.com

Expertise: Brand Strategy, Package Design, Graphic Design and more

21. Bright Bright Great - brightbrightgreat.com

Expertise: Brand Positioning, Videography, Email Marketing and more

22. AB Designs - arnaud-brunel.com

Expertise: Brand Identity, Web Design, Social Media Marketing and more

23. Punch Design Co. - punchdesign.co

Expertise: Naming, Logo Design, Copywriting and more

24. The Brand Tailor - thebrandtailor.com

Expertise: Brand Identity, Package Design, Web Design and more

25. Cranium Agency - craniumagency.com

Expertise: Market Research, Naming, Email Marketing and more    

26. Four Fin Creative - fourfincreative.com

Expertise: Web Design, Package Design, Graphic Design and more

27. The Code Nerds LLC - thecodenerds.com

Expertise: Web Design, SEO, PPC and more

28. Unified Brainz Virtuoso Ltd - ubgroup.asia

Expertise: Brand Development, Graphic Design, Print Design and more

29. Janet Guerriero Marketing Solutions - janetgmarketing.com

Expertise: Logo Design, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more

30. JAL Design - jaldesign.com.br

Expertise: Naming, Digital Advertising, Web Design and more

31. RocketDog Communications - rocketdog.org

Expertise: Brand Development, Naming, Web Design and more

32. ninety two creative - weareninetytwo.com

Expertise: Graphic Design, Logo Design, Graphic Design and more

33. Ghostwriting Venture - ghostwritingventure.com

Expertise: Ghostwriting, Book Cover Design, Digital Marketing and more

34. OMG! Creative - omgcreative.com.au

Expertise: Brand Strategy, Web Design, Video Production and more

35. Colman Brohan & Davis, Inc. (CBD Marketing) - cbdmarketing.com

Expertise: Brand Identity, Content Marketing, Public Relations and more

Brands can explore the top branding agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.

