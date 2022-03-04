MIAMI, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shopify's Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $41.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 which is an increase of 10.8 billion compared to the third quarter of 2020. With a high success rate, the platform is widely used by US and international online sellers.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with specialized agencies, has issued the 2022 list of the top Shopify web designers that can help companies reach their target audiences and increase their sales online.
The top Shopify web designers in 2022 are:
1. 10XL - 10xl.co.nz
Expertise: Website Development, UX/UI Design, SEO and more
2. LinkSture Technologies - linksture.com
Expertise: Responsive Website Design, Shopify Development, Copywriting and more
3. Luis Sebastian.net - luissebastian.net
Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, Graphic Design and more
4. Staiir Social Media Marketing - staiirsocialmedia.com
Expertise: Website Design and Development, Website Maintenance, Online Consulting and more
5. BlueRock Digital - bluerockdigital.com.au
Expertise: UX Design, Website Development, CMS Development and more
6. The Chicago Web Co - chicagoweb.co
Expertise: Website Design, eCommerce Development, Graphic Design and more
7. Instiqa - instiqa.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Graphic Design and more
8. The Odd Wave - theoddwave.co.nz
Expertise: Shopify Development, Software Engineering, SEO and more
9. Adex Labs - adexlabs.com
Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Solutions, E-Learning Solutions and more
10. Creative Monk - thecreativemonk.in
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Mobile Responsive Design and more
11. Tecocraft Infusion - tecocraft.com
Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Development, SEO and more
12. SANIX Technologies - sanix.in
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, SEO and more
13. Honey Whale Lab - honeywhale.co.za
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Content Creation, SEO and more
14. DesignPlus - designplus.co
Expertise: Web Design, eCommerce Development, SEO and more
15. LoopLabz - looplabz.com
Expertise: Web Development, Responsive Custom Store Development, SEO and more
16. Codendesigner - codendesigner.com
Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Development, Website Migration and more
17. Platino Sol - platinosol.com
Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, UX/UI Desgn and more
Brands can explore the top Shopify web designers by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
