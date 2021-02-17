NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the February ranking of the top software development companies that provide a wide range of software services including designing, developing and maintaining high-performance solutions, as well as consulting.
The top software development companies in February 2021 are:
1. Kanda Software – kandasoft.com
Kanda Software is a trusted technology partner helping companies meet regulatory and development challenges.
With industry-relevant experience and extensive knowledge in compliance, development standards and protocols, the company offers high-quality solutions tailored to the clients' business needs.
2. Andersen – andersenlab.com
Andersen is an international software development company that offers a wide range of testing services, including manual and automation testing for mobile, web, and desktop applications, QA audit and consultancy, test management, and performance testing.
3. TatvaSoft – tatvasoft.com
TatvaSoft is a top-rated software development service provider that develops tailor-made application solutions.
The software development team at TatvaSoft provides high-quality business apps with the emphasis on user experience.
4. OpenSource Technologies - ost.agency
Expertise: Web & Software Development, Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development and more
5. K8Support By Linnovate - k8support.com
Expertise: Software Development, Enterprise Software Development, Offshore Software Development and more
6. NEKLO LLC - neklo.com
Expertise: Software Development, Web App Development, Mobile App Development and more
7. RNDPOINT LTD - rndpoint.com
Expertise: Custom Software Development, No-code App Development, Fintech Software Development and more
8. 65apps - 65apps.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Web Development, UI/UX Design and more
9. DCSL Software - dcslsoftware.com
Expertise: Web App Development, Software Development, Healthcare Software Development and more
10. Joinsoft - joinsoft.com
Expertise: Web App Development, Software Development, Mobile App Development and more
11. SF AppWorks - sfappworks.com
Expertise: Web App Development, Mobile App Development, UX Design and more
12. Coding Pixel - codingpixel.com
Expertise: Software Development, Website Development, App Development and more
13. Powercode - powercode.co.uk
Expertise: Web & Mobile Development, IT Consulting and more
14. Balti Virtual - baltivirtual.com
Expertise: AR/VR Software Development, App Development and more
15. IDS Infotech Limited - ids-technologies.in
Expertise: Web Development, Mobile App Development, UI/UX Design and more
16. Amalgama - amalgama.co
Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, WordPress Website Design and more
17. Solvd, Inc. - solvd.com
Expertise: Web & Mobile App Development, QA & Testing and more
18. SEO XOOM - seoxoom.com
Expertise: Website Design, Website Development, Digital Marketing and more
19. A3logics - a3logics.com
Expertise: Web Development, QA & Testing, IT Consulting and more
20. GM2dev - gm2dev.com
Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development and more
DesignRush also recognized Techlustt.com as an emerging resource for software, I.e., app developers.
Brands can explore the top software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
