NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the February ranking of the top software development companies that provide a wide range of software services including designing, developing and maintaining high-performance solutions, as well as consulting.

The top software development companies in February 2021 are:

1. Kanda Software – kandasoft.com

Kanda Software is a trusted technology partner helping companies meet regulatory and development challenges.

With industry-relevant experience and extensive knowledge in compliance, development standards and protocols, the company offers high-quality solutions tailored to the clients' business needs.

2. Andersen – andersenlab.com

Andersen is an international software development company that offers a wide range of testing services, including manual and automation testing for mobile, web, and desktop applications, QA audit and consultancy, test management, and performance testing.

3. TatvaSoft – tatvasoft.com

TatvaSoft is a top-rated software development service provider that develops tailor-made application solutions.

The software development team at TatvaSoft provides high-quality business apps with the emphasis on user experience.

4. OpenSource Technologies - ost.agency

Expertise: Web & Software Development, Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development and more

5. K8Support By Linnovate - k8support.com

Expertise: Software Development, Enterprise Software Development, Offshore Software Development and more

6. NEKLO LLC - neklo.com

Expertise: Software Development, Web App Development, Mobile App Development and more

7. RNDPOINT LTD - rndpoint.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, No-code App Development, Fintech Software Development and more

8. 65apps - 65apps.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Web Development, UI/UX Design and more

9. DCSL Software - dcslsoftware.com

Expertise: Web App Development, Software Development, Healthcare Software Development and more

10. Joinsoft - joinsoft.com

Expertise: Web App Development, Software Development, Mobile App Development and more

11. SF AppWorks - sfappworks.com

Expertise: Web App Development, Mobile App Development, UX Design and more

12. Coding Pixel - codingpixel.com

Expertise: Software Development, Website Development, App Development and more

13. Powercode - powercode.co.uk

Expertise: Web & Mobile Development, IT Consulting and more

14. Balti Virtual - baltivirtual.com

Expertise: AR/VR Software Development, App Development and more

15. IDS Infotech Limited - ids-technologies.in

Expertise: Web Development, Mobile App Development, UI/UX Design and more

16. Amalgama - amalgama.co

Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, WordPress Website Design and more

17. Solvd, Inc. - solvd.com

Expertise: Web & Mobile App Development, QA & Testing and more

18. SEO XOOM - seoxoom.com

Expertise: Website Design, Website Development, Digital Marketing and more

19. A3logics - a3logics.com

Expertise: Web Development, QA & Testing, IT Consulting and more

20. GM2dev - gm2dev.com

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development and more

DesignRush also recognized Techlustt.com as an emerging resource for software, I.e., app developers.

Brands can explore the top software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

