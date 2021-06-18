LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ranker, known as the world's leading publisher for fan-powered rankings on just about everything with over one billion votes, just announced the Top Streaming Networks and TV Shows for the month of May 2021 according to users of the TV recommendation app Watchworthy.
Top lists for 2021 were created using data from Watchworthy, a free app that offers personalized TV recommendations and allows users to build their own watchlist from TV networks and over 200 streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Peacock, Paramount+, and many more. In just 30 seconds, Watchworthy gets to know users' specific tastes in TV and recommends new shows they're statistically more likely to love.
It's one thing to know how many people are sitting in front of how many televisions to watch however many shows at any given time. But what that doesn't tell you are the ideas about the shows streamers are watching, about why they're watching it, about how it's similar to or different from the dozens of other shows they love. And the only place where one can find cold, hard data on all those opinions is Watchworthy.
By relying on the Watchworthy algorithm, which itself relies on the "Likes" and "Dislikes" of Ranker and Watchworthy users, 'Worthy' scores give a sense of not just what's popular, but what's trending in TV today. The data from aggregated Worthy scores therefore tell which shows are most rapidly growing their fanbase this Summer, as well as the platforms where those shows are available to stream.
Here's what the data showed:
STREAMING SERVICES
Over the month of May, Watchworthy tracked each time a show received a Worthy score of 80% or higher, then organized all those shows according to Networks. The resulting analysis allowed us to determine which network's content is being recommended to the most users.
#1: Can Netflix Be Beaten?
It's going to be hard to dislodge Netflix from its perch at #1. As long as it has both smash hits like The Witcher, which is enjoying a second month as the #1 most Watchworthy show, and newer, trendier shows like Bridgerton and Outer Banks, Netflix should be able to maintain a distance that is all but impossible for its closest competitor HBO Max to close.
#2: HBO Max Holds Steady
HBO is the only service that can match Netflix's ability to consistently produce new shows that are almost immediately Watchworthy: Mare of Easttown is #11 just over a month after it premiered. But Euphoria's drop from #2 to #13 in May did end up negatively impacting HBO's overall position. Netflix's biggest strength seems to be the consistent performance of content directed largely at younger audiences, including both soapy dramas like Bridgerton and Outer Banks and darker fantasy shows like Locke & Key and Shadow and Bone. Euphoria has been the only show of HBO's that's really competed for that audience so far, but if newer dramas like Genera+ion and We Are Who We Are start picking up steam, that could change quickly.
#3: Amazon Conquers Third Place
After a few months behind newer services, Amazon has finally reemerged as a dominant player in the Streaming Wars. With Upload moving from #4 to #3 and the once-dominant The Boys returning to the Top 10, Amazon was able to hold off newer competitors. If new original content like Underground Railroad and Them is able to pick up recommendations in the near future, Amazon could pull away from the fray and threaten the positions of HBO Max and Netflix.
#4: Disney+ Continues to Build Momentum
Disney's share of high recommendations technically shrank again by 1%, but with Loki premiering in June, don't expect that trend to continue — especially with The Mandalorian returning triumphantly to the Watchworthy leaderboards. Disney+'s position is only going to get stronger as its slate of Marvel and Star Wars series continues to trickle out this year.
#5: Apple Stumbles for a Second Month
After its big debut on the Watchworthy leaderboards in April, Apple TV+'s share of recommendations fell by 2% this month, which is all it takes to fall two spots in the overall rankings. Still, while The Morning Show wasn't nearly as high-performing as it was last month, Home Before Dark joined the Top 20 at #12, while workplace comedy Mythic Quest is sitting just outside of it at #21. If those shows maintain their momentum, Apple could easily regain its footing next month.
#6: Peacock Struts its Stuff
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's meteoric rise was enough to improve Peacock's standing in the rankings (given Zoey's controversial cancellation this month and the strong reaction of its dedicated fanbase, this jump in the rankings could be the result of fans making their love for Z.E.P. known on Ranker and Watchworthy). Unfortunately, the fact that Peacock's new original show Girls5Eva failed to win a significant number of recommendations means that the platform's gain was a small one, jumping from seventh to sixth place.
If TV fans love one musical TV show, why not another like Girls5Eva? The answer likely has something to do with the fact that Zoey airs on NBC and can be accessed on Hulu, while Girls5Eva is an original Peacock show. In this sense, Peacock is in the same boat as Apple TV+ and Paramount+, all waiting for adoption to snowball so that more people can view their original content. If the show is moved to Peacock, as A.P. Bio was after its cancellation on NBC, Girls5Eva could soon absorb a brand new group of fans subscribing to get access to new episodes of Zoey.
#7: Hulu Seeks More Buzz Around Originals
The disappearance of Prodigal Son was bad news for Hulu this month — where Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist cancellation coincided with a boost in Watchworthy recommendations, Prodigal Son seemed to suffer on the leaderboards after being cancelled. But Hulu still stood to benefit from Zoey's extraordinary month as well as the performance of two original series: The Great and Little Fires Everywhere. These shows, along with the star-studded Marvel comedy M.O.D.O.K. that premiered at the end of May, are what the platform needs to boost it past its surging competitors.
#8: Paramount+ Premieres
2020's Picard dropped out of competition in May while 2021's Clarice jumped in, and B Positive stayed in about the same position it occupied in April. These shifts amounted to a 2% increase in Paramount+'s share of recommendations — good news, but not good enough to change its position in the overall rankings. The new platform doesn't seem to be in a rush to develop original, exclusive content, so it's possible that Paramount+ will remain in 8th place for some time.
TV SHOWS
Below is a list of the Top 20 TV shows and streaming platforms given the highest Worthy scores to Watchworthy users throughout the month of May 2021:
- 1. The Witcher — Netflix
- 2. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist — Peacock / Hulu
- 3. Upload — Amazon Prime Video
- 4. Locke and Key — Netflix
- 5. The Mandalorian — Disney+
- 6. WandaVision — Disney+
- 7. The Queen's Gambit — Netflix
- 8. Shadow and Bone — Netflix
- 9. The Outsider — HBO Max
- 10. The Boys — Amazon Prime Video
- 11. Mare of Easttown — HBO Max
- 12. Home Before Dark — Apple TV+
- 13. Euphoria — HBO Max
- 14. The Umbrella Academy — Netflix
- 15. Perry Mason — HBO Max
- 16. Avenue 5 — HBO Max
- 17. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Disney+
- 18. The Morning Show — Apple TV+
- 19. Outer Banks — Netflix
- 20. Bridgerton — Netflix
Watchworthy is the only statistically relevant, crowd-sourced TV recommendation app available to consumers which uses algorithms from a unique panel of one million high-intent TV fans voting on over 13,000 TV shows on Ranker.
