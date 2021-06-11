GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing and creative design firm, has launched a new website at http://www.tradegroup.com. The site encompasses the myriad solutions the company provides to a wide range of success-driven organizations.
If you are not familiar with The Trade Group, this statement embodies its Bottom Line: "If you can capture an eye, you can open a mind." At the heart of The Trade Group lies the No. 1 goal of creating an experience – whether it's through events, exhibits, environments, activations – and leaving a lasting impression for the end user.
The new website underscores The Trade Group's design and build capabilities and offers a wide range of content including case studies, vlogs, whitepapers and other resources that position the company as an industry thought leader.
"We are eager to launch the new Trade Group website and invite everyone to learn more about what we do – our solutions span the vast and creative exhibit and events industry," says Malcolm Gilvar, Chief Revenue Officer, The Trade Group. "It's resources like this that can help promote awareness of The Trade Group brand and bring additional partners into our large – and growing – community."
Check out the new website at http://www.tradegroup.com and contact The Trade Group at 800-343-2005 or info@tradegroup.com to speak with an account executive regarding the company's services.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm, specializing in trade shows, esports events and activations, corporate events, brand activations, corporate interiors, retail merchandising, commercial graphics and experiential solutions. Since 1986, the company's team of live event, design and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences. Clients rely on The Trade Group for: event ideation, creation and production; esports expertise; exhibit design and fabrication; graphic design and production; strategic marketing solutions; technology integration and more.
