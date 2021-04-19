GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing and creative design firm, has earned for the third time a spot in Exhibitor magazine's fourth annual Find It Top 40, which honors the industry's top exhibit producers with offices in the United States and/or Canada.
Nearly 100 exhibit houses applied and were subjected to an exhaustive evaluation process, including more than 50 individual criteria, all weighted to reflect how Exhibitor readers and Editorial Advisory Board members value them when vetting and selecting potential partners.
Criteria considered were categorized into five primary areas: Company & Capabilities, Honors & Awards, Thought Leadership & Industry Participation, Service & Reliability, and Creativity & Key Differentiators.
The evaluation process also included a survey of current clients and a review of entrants' past projects, selling points and innovations, conducted by corporate exhibit managers. The 40 firms who earned the highest scores were announced during a virtual awards ceremony on April 8, hosted on Exhibitor's Facebook page.
"We are honored once again to be named in Exhibitor's Find It Top 40," says Chris Stone, CEO, The Trade Group. "We appreciate our partners' and clients' valuable input that helped make this happen and, of course, our talented team who design and build some of the best exhibits in the industry."
"The competition for a spot on the 2021 Find It – Top 40 list was extremely competitive, especially given the challenges exhibit houses faced over the course of the past year," says Travis Stanton, editor of Exhibitor magazine. "That's a testament to not only how well this industry is served — and the tenacity of these organizations — but also the significance of this accomplishment for the 40 companies that qualified."
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm, specializing in trade shows, esports events and activations, corporate events, brand activations, corporate interiors, retail merchandising, commercial graphics and experiential solutions. Since 1986, the company's team of live event, design and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences. Clients rely on The Trade Group for: event ideation, creation and production; esports expertise; exhibit design and fabrication; graphic design and production; strategic marketing solutions; technology integration and more.
###
Media Contact
Nicole Buraglio, The Trade Group, 2147647110, nburaglio@tradegroup.com
SOURCE The Trade Group