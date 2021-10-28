REDDING, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Trails is delighted to announce Ford Motor Company as a new sponsor of the Trail Fund. Ford is working with the upcoming game Riders Republic™ by Ubisoft® and will make a donation to American Trails via the Bronco Wild Fund, so when players are gaming indoors they are also helping the outdoors.
The Trail Fund is a joint initiative of the Trails Move People Coalition, led by American Trails, to assist the trails community with funding to support trail maintenance, research, and stewardship training needs.
The Trail Fund is designed to get direct results for the outdoors. American Trails strives to maximize all funds collected directly to designated projects. We work to find the best trail partners from across the trails spectrum, and we measure our success in terms of visible on-the-ground maintenance of trails and increased capacity of trail stewards to do the job effectively. To this end, the Trail Fund will begin accepting applications in early 2022 for projects to fund through the Ford sponsorship.
Ford's sponsorship will allow several projects to move forward, and we will be updating social media regularly to show the on-the-ground status of Trail Fund projects. "We wanted to share our passion for preserving our public lands by teaming up with American Trails," said Darci Gurney, Ford Brand Content & Alliances Integration manager. "This collaboration reflects the Bronco Wild Fund's commitment to protecting our environment. Ford is proud to be supporting such a worthy cause."
Mike Passo, Executive Director of American Trails, says, "We are very excited to be working with Ford and to have a direct connection with the video game community for the first time through this opportunity. This sponsorship will have a direct impact on creating more and better trails for thousands of Americans."
About American Trails:
American Trails is a national nonprofit organization working on behalf of all trail interests, including hiking, bicycling, mountain biking, horseback riding, water trails, off-highway vehicles, and more. American Trails members want to create and protect America's network of interconnected trails.
Since 1988, American Trails has been a training resource and collective voice for a diverse coalition of enthusiasts, professionals, advocates, land managers, conservationists, and friends of the outdoors and livable cities. American Trails strives to enrich the quality of life, mental health, and physical health for all people and the sustainable development of communities by advancing and promoting the development, preservation, and enjoyment of diverse, high quality trails and greenways.
