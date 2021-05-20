MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The entertainment industry is long overdue for restructuring. Performers barely have reputable gig opportunities to build a career on, producers rely on unethical business practices to make money, and the ones left hurting most are the fans. The solution? Build a platform where fans, talent, and producers can collaborate to uplift each other. That's exactly what Tyket will do.
Developed by StageWood Consortium, Inc., Tyket aims to be the one-stop shop for all entertainment needs. Santiago Figuereo, CEO & Founder of StageWood, is eager to make a positive impact on the industry. "Our goal is to pave legitimate pathways to support talent growth and make it easy for fans to attend their favorite events," said Santiago. "If you love live shows or have talent to share with the world, Tyket is for you."
What makes Tyket unique? Users can take advantage of an interactive geo-powered map that shows them nearby events with the option to filter them based on preference. Equipped with a robust array of social media features, they can follow and engage with their favorite fans, talents, and producers. Tyket's algorithm rewards the biggest fans with early priority for discount tickets and free perks the more they engage with talent and producers. For those looking to build a career in entertainment, Tyket makes it easy for talent and producers to network and negotiate performance opportunities in a clear and secure manner. Currently, Tyket's beta release is exclusive to Founding Members in StageWood, and readers interested in accessing the app should visit investintyket.com or call (786)-577-7111.
About StageWood Consortium, Inc.
StageWood Consortium, Inc. is a company based in Miami, FL dedicated to ushering in honorable trade in the entertainment industry through innovative digital and physical solutions. Founded in 2018 by Santiago Figuero, StageWood utilizes the latest blockchain technology in Tyket's design to usher in transparency and security for those seeking to attend, host, or perform at live events. Their consortium includes Tyket, Fanatyks (rewards program), TykCoin (proprietary cryptocurrency), and the StageWood Entertainment Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed to support artists across all genres. For more information on StageWood and the process of becoming a Founding Member, visit https://stagewood.com.
