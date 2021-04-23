BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Story Time Chess, the first game to teach children as young as three how to play chess, recently announced that it has been nominated in the Games: Family & Kids category by the Webby Awards. The game, which was released last year, is already the recipient of multiple industry awards. This includes the coveted People's Choice Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award, which is equivalent to the Oscars in the toy industry. The game is praised by parents, celebrities, chess masters and more in its ability to adequately teach children chess through silly stories, vibrant illustrations, custom chess pieces and a unique chess board.
The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet. The Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 2000+ member judging body. The Academy is composed of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities—and Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees and other Internet professionals.
Story Time Chess is up for a Webby Award in Games: Family & Kids category. As a Webby Nominee, Story Time Chess is now recognized as one of the five best in the world in its category and is competing for the Internet's two most coveted awards: The Webby Award and The Webby People's Voice Award. While The Webby Award is chosen by the Academy, The Webby People's Voice Award is voted on by the public. Both awards are a mark of international distinction for Internet excellence.
Voting for the Webby People's Voice Award is now open until Thursday, May 6th, at 11:59 PM/PST. Supporters can vote for Story Time Chess at vote.webbyawards.com. Webby Award Winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the 25th annual virtual Webby Awards, hosted by Jameela Jamil. Story Time Chess is available now on storytimechess.com for the MSRP of $49.99 and is for ages 3+. For more information please visit, storytimechess.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
About Story Time Chess
Story Time Chess (https://storytimechess.com/storytime-chess-the-game/) is based on a chess teaching method that has been utilized and perfected over the last 12 years through a New York City-based company called Chess at Three, which has successfully taught over 100,000 children in the last decade how to play chess through stories. The same story-based curriculum being used by these tutors is also being licensed by over 1,000 schools. The brand-new game compresses 12 years of knowledge from teaching young kids how to play chess and the result is a beautifully designed game that can teach any person from age 3-103 how to play chess through fun engaging stories and exercises.
About The Webby Awards
