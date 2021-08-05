NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Union of Jewish Universalist Clergy and Communities (UJUC) adds its first European Congregation. The name is "The Jewish Havurah of Northern Ireland. " Havurah means "fellowship" in Hebrew. The group is scattered all over the Isle of Ireland, and is open for all, no matter if they are living in the South or North, or moved away e.g. to mainland UK but want to be staying as members.
This small religious association of Jews in Belfast, Ireland came together for the purposes of facilitating Shabbat and holiday prayer services, religious education and to discuss without bias or dogmata questions of spirituality and religion.
Their goal was not to recruit members from existing organizations but to be a complement for those who are seeking other options. This made them a perfect fit for the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities who previously hailed congregations and clergy only from the US.
"During COVID many people were self--isolated, alone, or had moved away from each other and could no longer drive or travel as easily to meet as they once did. This as well as other challenges (e.g. such as interreligious marriages) provided the final impetus to form our Havurah and be aligned with the doctrines of Jewish Universalism. The Union of Jewish Universalist Clergy and Communities (UJUC) gives a wonderful answer of the challenges in our time," notes Dr. Andreas Huber, Chairperson for the Havurah.
The Havurah of Northern Island was attracted to the many aspects of the UJUC. The fact that virtual meetings and celebrations and the wide offer from UJUC, help to ensure that everyone who cannot attend in person finds a place to worship. Non-Jewish family members are fully integrated and inter-faith marriages or non-heterosexual couples are equally and wholeheartedly welcome.
ABOUT JEWISH SPIRITUAL LEADERS INSTITUTE, SIM SHALOM AND RABBI STEVE BLANE
Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2010 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.
Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leader's Institute, http://www.jsli.net, the online professional rabbinical program and founder of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities at http://www.ujuc.org.
Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit our website or call 201-338-0165.
Media Contact
Carole Kivett, Union of Jewish Universalists Communities, 201-338-0165, info@simshalom.com
SOURCE Union of Jewish Universalists Communities