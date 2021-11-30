ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the first of its kind, The United Fundraising League (UFL) is modernizing how non-profits and individuals fundraise by unlocking the latent potential of adult social gaming. With 244 million adult social gamers online nationwide, the UFL has created a mobile platform to provide 501(c)3 non-profit organizations a place to raise funds and serve as a place for community members to gain meaningful social involvement with other like-minded people who want to make a difference. Additionally, participants can win prizes while giving back.
This #GivingTuesday 2021, the UFL hopes to use the spirit of the holidays to build their community of individuals looking to pay it forward and commit to year-long goodwill.
"The holidays are a wonderful time of year for people to look out for their fellow man through the gift of charity. But what about the rest of the year? As rebels with causes here at the UFL, we are excited to shake up the way people engage and help organizations they care about by giving people all the power they need within a few clicks on their phones," said COO Kim Christopherson. "Passionate, everyday people recognize a need to marry charity to fun, and by using our platform playing mobile games, they can make a difference in their communities all while getting to play for cash and prizes. It's a win-win-win situation for everyone involved, as we collectively aim to make the world a better place."
To learn more about UFL, visit their new website or follow on social at @UFL.ASG and @UFL_ASG.
