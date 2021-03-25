MIAMI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The television program, Viewpoint, will be submitting for multiple awards in the upcoming season, including Telly and Webby awards, for their efforts in educational television. The show was cultivated and is overseen by a team of creative developers and content providers who collaborate to make meaningful stories. The short programs are hosted by "The Rookie" (2002) star Dennis Quaid.
Over the course of the past two years, the creative team behind Viewpoint has accepted numerous Telly awards, honoring television and video across all screens, for their documentaries featuring topics related to environmental, agricultural, and medical content. The crew anchoring the show has received dozens of legitimate awards throughout the past twenty years active in the film industry.
Viewpoint boasts a seasoned development team who pride themselves on delivering quality content, high professionalism, and efficiency. The Viewpoint crew uses state-of-the-art imaging technologies and their abilities as producers, writers, editors, and imaging specialists in combination with teaming up with content providers to create inspiring content for viewers across the U.S.
Each story's integrity is vital, which is why developers ensure the careful inspection of every documentary before broadcast.
The Viewpoint program is proud to utilize its platform to spread awareness about various issues and topics that impact people living around the world today. Actor Dennis Quaid introduces and closes each segment of Viewpoint.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, info@viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid