IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc., the #1 American-based TV brand1 and America's #1 sound bar company2, today announces that the VIZIO Elevate™, the flagship of VIZIO's newest generation of sound bars, has won a Red Dot. One of the world's most renowned design awards, the Red Dot Award: Product Design for 2020 saw 6,500 submissions from 60 countries. This is the 17th award or accolade for VIZIO's Elevate sound bar since its debut in January at CES 2020
A Revolutionary Design with Industry Leading Sound
The VIZIO Elevate sound bar pushes the limits of performance. From stereo music to immersive home cinema with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the Elevate sound bar utilizes a patent-pending auto-rotating speaker design that intelligently adapts the position of the height drivers for use as either forward or upfiring speakers, providing a premium cinematic home theater experience in a unique, technologically advanced design.
"The VIZIO Elevate's journey from ideation to production has been a fascinating exercise. We started by asking ourselves how we could give consumers the best possible performance without making them pay for features they can only use half the time," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "The result was a marriage of form and function that looks as beautiful as it sounds. When you're watching a movie with Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, the upfiring speakers will bounce height audio effects off your ceiling. But when you're listening to music, those drivers rotate down and complement the performance of a standard 5.1.4 sound bar in direct mode."
Detailed Evaluation of the Products Entered
The Red Dot Award: Product Design offers designers and manufacturers from all over the world a platform for assessing their products. The international jury is composed of experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for around 65 years in order to select the year's best designs. The adjudication process lasts several days and is based on two essential criteria: the jurors test all of the entries in order to assess not just the aesthetic but also the materials selected, the level of craftsmanship, the surface structure, ergonomics and functionality. After intensive discussions, they make a decision on the design quality of the products. True to the motto "In search of good design and innovation", only the best designs receive an award.
The VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar in Exhibitions, Online and in the Yearbook
On the 22nd of June 2020, the VIZIO Elevate sound bar will be added to the exhibition "Design on Stage" in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where all of the award-winning products will be on show. The museum will thus be a hot spot for best-in-class industrial design. From that date, the winning product from VIZIO will also be presented in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website. The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2020/2021 comes out in July 2020.
About VIZIO
VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand3 and #1 Sound Bar Brand4 in America, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot5 and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos6. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades.
About the Red Dot Design Award
In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after distinction "Red Dot" has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de.
