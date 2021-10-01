WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famous for its waterparks, roller coasters, river tours and other "kid-centric" attractions, Wisconsin Dells may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of Midwestern golf destinations. However, that perception is changing quickly as the area continues to expand its golf offerings for beginners and advanced players alike.
In recent years, golf facilities nationwide have added shorter, less time-consuming, less expensive courses designed to attract children and beginning players. Wisconsin Dells is squarely at the forefront of this trend, with the just-opened 12North par-3 course at Trappers Turn joining existing beginner-friendly courses like The Woods Short Course at Wild Rock and Fairfield Hills (which offers players the unusual options of 3-, 6-, and 12-hole rounds).
Not surprisingly, the new courses have been extremely well-received. Given Wisconsin Dells' already growing reputation for full-length "destination" courses, the area's mix of vacation activities has now become unusually broad. Best known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World," Wisconsin Dells draws visitors year-round to splash down waterslides, float in lazy rivers, and surf wave pools in facilities.
While these attractions have traditionally drawn visitors to Wisconsin Dells, in recent years it has steadily gained a reputation as a "hidden gem" among golf enthusiasts. Beyond their short courses, both Trappers Turn and Wild Rock offer elite full-length courses which have hosted major statewide tournaments, while Christmas Mountain, Spring Brook, and the historic Coldwater Canyon challenge players of all skill levels. Additionally, Wisconsin Dells' abundant lodging options and central location relative to other state golf destinations have made it increasingly popular as a "home base" for group golf getaways. What was once considered a water attraction-oriented family destination has now become a haven for serious golfers, as well as families and others who want to add novice-friendly golfing into their vacation experience mix.
