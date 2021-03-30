JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The dates are set for the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC) to return to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as an in-person event, September 9-12, 2021. Showcasing the finest furniture, fashion and home accessories handcrafted in the U.S. and celebrating the spirit of the West, the WDC will once again spread out across the 28,000-square-foot Snow King Events Center, offering visitors the opportunity to view and purchase work by the country's most talented artisans. The 2020 WDC was digital only, and Executive Director Allison Merritt used the hiatus from the in-person event to launch Featured Artists, a digital version of the Exhibit + Sale's popular Sourcebook that expanded opportunities for people across the country to communicate with the artists and purchase online.
The 2021 jury selection committee has accepted a record number of artists eager to unveil new works and trends in furniture, fashion, jewelry, accessories and interior design during the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale. And apparently patrons of this "must attend" Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival annual event feel as eager as the artists, as "Tickets to the Opening Night + Fashion Show are selling earlier than ever," says Merritt.
Kicking off the four-day celebration on Thursday, September 9, will be the Opening Preview Party where guests sip specialty cocktails and spirits from the handful of open bars and snack on tasty catered bites as they explore the showroom, shopping one-of-a-kind pieces directly from the creators. Capping the evening is the live runway fashion show, where cowboy couture and more come to life as models strut the catwalk showcasing handmade fashion in the form of jackets, wraps, clothing, custom boots, hats, handbags and jewelry from a hand-picked group of top designers. Pieces from the runway can be directly purchased at the show, offering a fashionable fall "shopportunity."
Three full days of the Exhibit + Sale follow the opening preview party. Guests browse the Snow King showroom from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., shopping directly from the artists and enjoying daily sponsored happy hours and other festive giveaways. An event unlike any other, the Western Design Exhibit + Sale engages guests in a tactile, hands-on experience as they explore the detailed craftsmanship and Old-World techniques of museum-quality pieces for the home, including legacy pieces in specialty woods and metals in the form of extraordinarily crafted chairs, tables and more, each piece accompanied by a unique story.
WDC attendees also enjoy exploring the five rooms of the Designer Show House, centrally located on the floor of the Snow King Events Center. Each year interior designers turn their talents to curating full-size rooms that incorporate fine, handcrafted pieces, allowing visitors to interact with and find inspiration in the uniquely Western contemporary interiors.
"We can't wait to welcome artists, collectors and art enthusiasts back to Jackson for the 2021 Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale to experience this amazing work firsthand," says Merritt. "And, of course, we have plans in place that allow us to adapt to any and all local health guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone."
Tickets are $20 for an Exhibit + Sale day pass and include daily Artitude Adjustment Happy Hours at 2 p.m. VIP early entry and reserved seating at the Opening Preview Party + Fashion Show is available for $125 per person, $50 general admission; both include open bars.
The annual Western Design Exhibit + Sale is a four-day, multimillion-dollar event that brings together craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects and fashion designers with a love of the West. The Western Design Conference was founded 29 years ago in Cody, Wyoming, to promote contemporary artists working in historical American craft methods. The Western Design Exhibit + Sale moved to Jackson Hole in 2007, where Allison Merritt continues the strong commitment to Western arts in Wyoming while expanding the reach of the show. Additional information, including schedules and tickets, is available at westerndesignconference.com and on Facebook and Instagram.
