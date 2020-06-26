NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's most popular children's group, The Wiggles, released their brand-new studio album, Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!
With the pandemic limiting our travel options, Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony created this wonderful new collection of Wiggly tunes made to entice the imagination of their home-bound preschool audience eager for summer adventure, virtual or otherwise. Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes and Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car features songs about all forms of travel - walking, wheelchairs, space travel, swimming, surfing, trains, planes and of course travelling in the famous Wiggles' car, the Big Red Car!
As Emma Wiggle explains: "Today, more than ever, children need a release for all their creative energy, and we hope this album will have the young listener dancing, singing and using their imagination to go travelling!"
"Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes and Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car" will also feature the audio debut of The Wiggles' two smash pandemic songs, "Social Distancing" and the "Handwashing Song."
Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car! is available to download or steam via many popular platforms.
TRACK LIST:
- Trains, Planes and the Big Red Car
- Trains Rolling Down the Track
- Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car (feat. The East Pointers)
- Moose in the Caboose
- Paddlin' Australia
- Big, Big Heart
- Rocket Ship
- Social Distancing
- Old Man Emu (feat. John Williamson)
- Watching the Planes
- Emma's Bowmobile, Beep Beep!
- Are We There Yet?
- Zoo Be Doo Dee
- Walk
- Do the Propeller!
- We Fly the Plane to the Outback
- How Good is That?
- Beatrice Bee
- Wiggle at Home
- Wheels on the Wheelchair Go Round and Round
- The Sun, Whose Rays are All Ablaze
- Roll the Acrobats
- Handwashing Song
About The Wiggles:
The Wiggles have been entertaining millions of fans across the globe for over 29 years. They have sold over 30 million albums and DVDs, 8 million books, as well as accumulating over 1.3 billion views on YouTube and over 750 million music streams. More than 70 album and DVD releases later, The Wiggles have earned 18 gold, 13 platinum, 3 double-platinum and 10 multi-platinum awards, and have been awarded 13 ARIA Awards for Best Children's Album (making ARIA history as the most awarded ARIA winner in the one category, and being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame). For more information about The Wiggles, visit www.thewiggles.com. Keep in touch with the latest information via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Follow The Wiggles on Spotify.
For artwork, interview requests or more information, contact:
Rob Bailey
BrandStand
201-819-1134
242541@email4pr.com