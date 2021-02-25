AMSTERDAM, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Czech photographer Aneta Jeremiasova won the first edition of the annual Unlike Portrait Awards, an international photo competition for talented portrait photographers from all corners of the world. With 24 awards, 8 different categories and 4 specialised jury members, the organisation rewards the best and brightest professionals.
The winning portrait shows a girl, the first thing you may notice is her porcelain skin, her piercing eyes, the aureole. Look again and you see the unforgiving light, her undone hair, the poisonous green, hand painted background.
Aneta Jeremiasova, winner of the Unlike Portrait Awards: "The lightning in this photo was achieved by two small strobes, one at the model's feet and second above her head. Huge part of the success is the model with her interesting look and dreamy expression."
The Unlike Portrait Awards partnered with the Quina Care Foundation, a non profit organisation that improves medical health care in Putumayo. By joining the competition, photographers help realising a hospital in the middle of the Amazon rainforest providing care to people in the most remote, poorest and unstable area of Ecuador.
The first edition of the Unlike Portrait Awards (2020) was an outstanding success, both in terms of quantity and quality of the received submissions. "We're so proud of our award winners Aneta Jeremiasova, Lisanne Jager and Sybrinne Straver. Our mission is to promote the work of talented portrait photographers by showing their work and telling their stories. Our platform also connects professional portrait photographers from all over the globe. We have our own virtual island, where we host online meetups for all the participants. The perfect moment to have a digital drink, swap stories, have a laugh but also to have a serious conversation with colleagues about running a sustainable business during and after a pandemic." says the founder of the Unlike Portrait Awards Luuk Hendriks.
The full list of winners can be viewed at the Unlike Portrait Awards website. The 2nd edition of the Unlike Portrait Awards is now open for submissions until December 1st 2021.
Media Contact
Luuk Hendriks, Unlike Portrait Awards, +31 615462630, press@unlike-awards.com
SOURCE Unlike Portrait Awards