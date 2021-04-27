DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wise Marketer Group, publisher of TheWiseMarketer.com and operator of the Loyalty Academy™, has announced a new interview series celebrating female executives in the Customer Loyalty industry.
The series will be composed of video interviews featuring a global pool of executives who are influential in digital customer marketing today, and those that have made lifetime contributions to the art and science of customer loyalty throughout their careers.
"A key part of our mission at the Wise Marketer Group is to educate, empower and connect the professionals who participate in the global customer loyalty business," said CEO and Editor Bill Hanifin, continuing, "our clear observation is that women play a tremendous role in this business and it's long overdue to recognize the best and the brightest among the group."
Each interview and discussion will be packaged as a one-hour event with at least one new guest featured each month. These conversations will not only highlight unique perspectives on loyalty marketing from each guest but will reveal the substance of these notable people and cover the challenges facing women in the loyalty workplace today.
The inaugural interview will be aired live on Wednesday, May 12 at 1pm ET and will feature Margaret Murphy, Founder and CEO of Bold Orange. Registration information for this free event may be found here.
Margaret Murphy has an unparalleled history of founding and building very successful businesses in our industry. Her latest venture, Bold Orange Company, has built a reputation for excellent client service and was recognized in 2020 as a "Best Place to Work" by Inc. Magazine and the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Margaret stated, "I've been fortunate to learn and grow from the women who came before me and from whom I have worked alongside my whole career. I'm grateful to know their stories and honored to be The Wise Marketer's inaugural guest."
Cindy Faust, a well-respected industry persona will host the inaugural event. Cindy described the important nature of this content saying, "Think of this as an opportunity to have some one-on-one time with the people you've most admired or wanted to meet. Listeners will absorb powerful mentorship as our guests share career-building tips and their own personal stories."
By launching the Women in Loyalty™ series, Wise Marketer Group is responding to the global demand for a central authority and trusted media site covering Customer Engagement, Loyalty, and all forms of data-driven marketing.
The Wise Marketer is making sponsorship opportunities available for the Women in Loyalty series. The opportunity to partner in support of this notable and important aspect of the customer loyalty industry is unique and powerful. If you would like to be part of the Wise Marketer's Women in Loyalty series as a supporter, sponsor, or guest, please send your inquiry to submissions@thewisemarketer.com.
About the Wise Marketer Group
The Wise Marketer Group delivers timely and unbiased publishing, research, and educational products to a global audience of marketing professionals. The Wise Marketer Group publishes TheWiseMarketer.com, the most widely read news source for Customer and Loyalty marketing in the world, with an 18-year history serving the global loyalty marketing industry. The Wise Marketer also publishes The Loyalty Guide™ and operates the Loyalty Academy™, the first industry professional certification program, offering the designation of Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP) to those completing the curriculum.
For details, visit http://www.TheWiseMarketer.com and http://www.LoyaltyAcademy.org.
Media Contact
Mason Hanifin, Wise Marketer Group, 8444264346, submissions@thewisemarketer.com
SOURCE Wise Marketer Group