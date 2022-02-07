LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DPartners Global on behalf of The World Painting announced today it beat a Guinness World Record and received an official certificate for the most people for an online video using and passing a paint brush. The notable achievement was delivered to the founders of The World Painting in a ceremony this week.
The World Painting is an art project that was created to unite people across the globe and share inspiration during the pandemic and to transcend across any culture. The painting will remain on display through March.
DPartners founders include Daut Shaikhislamov and Dana Ormanbayeva. They both came up with the concept of The World Painting to unite people through creativity as an independent project at Dubai EXPO 2020. Anyone who visited the expo could participate in the painting and the National Pavillion welcomed the artistic expression from people from around the world.
"We have long wanted to direct our creativity to harness a powerful global collaboration in one art project," said Shaikhislamov. "We have space at our national pavilion and we thought it was an incredible way to engage with thousands of people."
The size of the canvas is 13 x 4 feet and hangs in the hall of the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Expo 2020 Dubai was originally planned to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid and took place in 2021 instead. The World Painting received its first artist on October 28th, 2021 and received new artists daily.
"We wanted a piece of art that could be shared with many people and then thought of EXPO in Dubai as a perfect venue for this project," said Ormanbayeva. "It's impossible to convey the feeling when you meet all different people from all parts of the world with their own unique culture and language and to combine all of this into one cohesive painting."
To date, the painting has had 2020 people from more than 193 countries participate in the global public art project. The World Painting, which was initiated and implemented by DPARTNERS, is exhibited in the national pavilion at the EXPO 2020 DUBAI.
The World Painting is drawn by people who have left a mark with their paintbrush on the canvas. People have drawn various things ranging from minimalistic brushstrokes to really detailed portraits, scenery, country names and symbols. The canvas, when completed, will be auctioned off with proceeds going to a designated charity.
There were several global celebrities who contributed a piece of art to the project and include:
Bai Ling - Famous Chinese actress most known for her roles in The Crow and Wild Wild West
Roy Jones Jr. - American former professional boxer
Maurice Ashley - Writer and commentator of high-profile chess events
Timur Bekmambetov - Kazakh-Russian Film Director
Alexander Vinokourov- Kazakhstan Olympic cycling champion
Christina Hammer - Professional world boxing champion
