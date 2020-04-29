ATLANTA, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The World Dance Group (WDG), producer of the World Salsa Championship, announced the postponement of the 6th Edition of the World Salsa Championship due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled for December 2-6, 2020 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and was expected to attract up to 8,000 participants.
Following the concerns about COVID-19, the World Dance Group has decided to postpone the 6th edition of the renowned World Salsa Championship (WSC).
The global pandemic has killed more than 213,273 people worldwide and sickened at least 3,063,814 according to Johns Hopkins University.
After rigorously vetting various city-hosting proposals through a competitive RFP process, the WDG management and logistics committee chose the historical city of San Juan, Puerto Rico to host the 6th edition of the WSC. Salsa is a music genre that has deep Puerto Rican roots and many of its stylistic features evolved from traditional Puerto Rican rhythms like the Bomba and Plena.
The event would have coincided with the 500th year anniversary of Old San Juan, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the top touristic destinations in the Caribbean. The competition brings together the world's finest professional salsa dancers to showcase their technical and performance skills in group and individual competitions. The WSC was scheduled for December 2-6, 2020, and 8,000 people were expected to attend various activities such as the Salsa Championship, dance workshops, beach parties, and a major concert to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Old San Juan.
"The decision to postpone the World Salsa Championship in San Juan has been very difficult for me, particularly when today we celebrate the International Dance Day-as established by the Unesco in 1982. As a Puerto Rican, I always dream of returning to the island to celebrate with my people a world-class event such as the WSC. However, it is uncertain when live events will reopen according to authorities in Puerto Rico. Although the event is in December, the WSC is very unique because, like the Olympics, you have people coming from all over the world, plus it has qualifying regional events prior to the competition which have also been postponed or cancelled. The WDG will still invest in Puerto Rico by producing on-line content and sharing video streaming of events held on this beautiful island through the platforms SalZOOM.com and Dance-Challenge.com", said Noel Roque, CEO of WDG.
About World Dance Group: The World Dance Group is an international organization, recognized as the producer of the World Salsa Championship, a competition that brings together professional Salsa dancers and fans from all over the world. WDC has been recipient of multiple awards since 2005. The Championship is broadcast by ESPN TV. The Competition has been successfully held five times in high profile cities like Las Vegas, Orlando (Disney), Miami and Atlanta.
For more information: https://www.worlddancegroup.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Dance_Day
Contact information: World Dance Group 1-404-402-1405, marketing@worldsalsachampionships.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1161351/IMG_20200327_WA0010.jpg