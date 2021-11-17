NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's that time of the year again when the world's favorite elves come to life and bring an extra touch of laughter and magic to the season. With over 2 BILLION elves created to date, and new dances available each season, it's a holiday tradition that ElfYourself® fans anticipate all year long. Also, for the first time ever, fans can purchase one-of-a-kind ElfYourself themed NFTs. Not only will fans score a unique, tradable, digital asset, but ElfYourself will donate a portion of NFT sales to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
This limited edition NFT collection dubbed the "Offbeat Elves," will be available for purchase on the ElfYourself website and mobile apps on a first-come, first-served basis. NFT stands for non-fungible tokens or unique pieces of digital art. ElfYourself NFTs showcase original elvish art and incorporate the user's face. The NFTs will be created on the spot at the time of purchase, thereby making each generated piece of artwork truly one of a kind.
In keeping with the spirit of the holidays, ElfYourself has chosen to support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation this season. The Foundation's mission is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children. ElfYourself is thrilled to be involved this season, by donating a portion of NFT sales to the charity.
"Love for these talented dancing elves continues to grow around the world, which is why we believe ElfYourself fans and NFT collectors will value the personalized Elvish art," said Gil Sideman, CEO of Oddcast. "As far as we know, there has never before been an opportunity for the public to create and own NFT art that incorporates their facial image. This certainly adds to the excitement of the project," Sideman added.
To help bring this project to life, Oddcast has partnered with NFTYverse, a pioneer in NFT technology, providing NFT tools for brands and apps.
The ElfYourself app is available on Google Play, the App Store, and at elfyourself.com. To create ElfYourself videos, users upload photos, add an optional message, select a dance, and the app automatically generates a custom video you can download or share with friends and family via email, social media, and more! There are three FREE dances daily, but users on the app also have an option to purchase a Season Pass, giving them full access to all dances and unlimited downloads.
Join the #ElfYourself community on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Fans can find more information about the ElfYourself NFTs, and a list of FAQs HERE.
About Oddcast
Oddcast Inc., an NYC company, is a leader in developing media technology for social marketing and the producer of ElfYourself and numerous other award-winning social media applications. Oddcast is also the pioneer behind animated speaking character products for education (voki.com) and business (sitepal.com).
About NFTYverse
NFTYverse is a pioneer in building NFT tools that enable digital collectibles for brands, apps, and communities. The NFTYverse platform is a product of Listia Inc., which is based in Santa Clara, CA, and is backed by General Catalyst, A16Z, SV Angel, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit nftyverse.com.
