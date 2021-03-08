BRANDON, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by the recent events on breaches of data and privacy of social network users, a Florida-based company has released Epiwall, the world's first social network with end-to-end encryption. Epiwall, which stands for "Enhanced Private Interactions", aims to bring peace of mind to users of social media concerned about their privacy or the usage of their interactions data for business purposes. This is achieved by using end-to-end encryption, meaning that all user posts and chat messages are encrypted by the application at the user's device, stored encrypted and decrypted at the devices of the user's social media connections.
Although the concept of end-to-end encryption is not new and it's currently being used in messaging applications like Signal and WhatsApp, it had never been applied to all social network functionalities, like posting, commenting and sharing. These features make Epiwall unique in its category.
Epiwall's patent-pending technology will also allow for monetization of public spaces. According to its creator, Dr. Javier A. Arroyo-Figueroa, "Epiwall provides a unique mix of private and public spaces. Both types of spaces are encrypted; however, they key to privacy relies on private spaces, as the encryption keys are only known to the user's connections at the space. The key to monetization relies on the user's interactions with public spaces- normally used by businesses wanting to advertise at Epiwall".
